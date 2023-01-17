Hockey World Cup 2023 points table: Updated standings on Day 5 after GER vs BEL match

Belgium and Germany cemented their place in the top three of the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table for Pool B with a draw in their match on Tuesday, January 17. The two teams scored two goals each and took home a point apiece from their group-stage match in Bhubaneswar.

Wellen Niklas and Grambusch Tom were the goal-scorers for Germany, while Charlier Cédric and Wegnez Victor scored for Belgium. After playing two matches, Belgium hold the top spot in the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table for Pool B with four points and a score difference of +5.

Germany, meanwhile, are second in the Pool with four points from two matches. Their score difference is +3.

Only the tabletopper will earn a direct entry into the quarterfinals of the mega event. Germany will be keen to win their final group-stage match against Japan by a big margin, while also hoping for Belgium's match to go their way.

Korea bagged the 3rd spot in the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table for Pool B

Korea attained third spot in the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table for Pool B with a victory over Japan earlier on Tuesday. The match in Bhubaneswar saw Korea register a 2-1 win.

Nagayoshi Ken scored a goal for Japan in the first minute of the match, but Korea made a comeback, riding on two strikes from Lee Jungjun.

Japan have been virtually eliminated from the tournament after their defeat against Korea. They will have to bring their A-game to the fore and beat Germany by a big margin in their final group-stage match to keep their slim hopes alive in the tournament.

However, if Korea hold Belgium to a draw in their final match, Japan will be eliminated from the tournament irrespective of their win margin against Germany.

Overall, it promises to be an exciting double-header in Pool B when Korea, Belgium, Germany and Japan take the field again on Friday, January 20, in Rourkela.

