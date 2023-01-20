Hockey World Cup 2023 points table: Updated standings on Day 7 after KOR vs GER match

Germany failed to top the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table in Pool B despite a massive 7-2 win against Korea on Friday, January 20. The German side finished second in Pool B with seven points from three matches. Their score difference stood at +8 after the group stage.

Defending champions Belgium topped Pool B with the same number of points as Germany but a better score difference. Belgium recorded two wins and a draw in three matches. They won their final group stage match against Japan by 7-1 earlier on Friday, taking their score difference to +11.

Belgium, Germany and Korea bagged the top three spots in the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table. Japan have been eliminated from the tournament after failing to earn a single point from their three matches.

Germany and Korea have advanced to the crossovers round, while Belgium have earned a direct entry into the quarterfinals. Korea will take on Argentina in the crossovers round, and Germany will meet France. Belgium will take on the winner of the India vs. New Zealand match in the crossovers.

Australia finish 1st in Hockey World Cup 2023 points table for Pool A

The final two matches of Pool A also took place earlier today. Australia secured the top spot with a lopsided win against South Africa. The Australian side crushed their opponents by 9-2 and sealed a place in the quarter-finals of the mega event. South Africa have been eliminated after the crushing loss against Australia.

Argentina and France made it to the crossovers round with a draw earlier today. Both teams scored five goals each in a high-scoring game at Rourkela. As mentioned above, Argentina will battle Korea next, while France will lock horns with Germany. The crossovers round will start on Saturday (January 21).

