"I talk to my goal post every time I concede": PR Sreejesh opens up on India's historic Olympic bronze medal

It has been a 21-year-long journey for PR Sreejesh before he could get his hands on an Olympic medal. The Indian custodian was elated when India beat Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match at the 2021 Olympics.

Sreejesh was even more delighted with the contribution he made in the dying moments of the match. His crucial saves throughout the match kept India alive in the contest. In the last minute of the game, with India hanging on to a 5-4 lead, Sreejesh parried away a drag flick from Windfeder and sealed the win for India.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Abhijit Deshmukh about India's Olympic medal win, Sreejesh said:

"This is a big day for India, my friend. It's a big day for our hockey. For me, it is a dream come true. It is a great honor, it is a great feeling. It’s been a 21-year-long journey. I’ve been playing hockey for the past 21 years.”

After the game, Sreejesh climbed on to the top of the goalpost. He sat there in silence and looked at his teammates from a distance. It was almost as if he was taking in the moment, like he was reflecting on what he had just accomplished. As for that celebration, Sreejesh said:

"Whenever I’m frustrated, I talk to my goal first. When we concede, I say buddy that’s not the way. When the ball hits the goalpost, I tell it that’s the way, please save it. Most of the goalkeepers stand alone on the pitch. They don’t have anyone to talk to. So my pads and my goal are with me on the pitch. That’s why I climbed on it [the goalpost] to celebrate with my buddy.”

PR Sreejesh's dream come true

PR Sreejesh has become a sensation in the country. He has been the poster boy for Indian hockey for a good part of the last decade. He has won various medals at tournaments like the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, but an Olympic medal had always eluded India. He finally won that in his third Olympic appearance. On getting third time lucky, Sreejesh said:

“This is the third Olympics. Finally got the medal. I have no clue how to celebrate. Niether does anyone else. So I just enjoyed that moment.”

On being asked whether the team at this year's Olympics was special, he added:

“Look every team has its own skill set. It was not like the previous teams were not good and that’s why they lost. Those teams also gave their best. This was just another team like the ones before it. We took it game by game and got here.”

Sreejesh now hopes that this bronze medal can set the wheels in motion for the Indian hockey team. He, along with millions of Indian fans, would not want to wait another 41 years for India's next Olympic medal. Sreejesh said:

“Whenever we come to the Olympics, we have a lot of expectations because of the history we have. There were also expectations here. Because of these expectations, the loss (against Belgium) felt very bad. But now, we leave a legacy for the youngsters. Now, it is time to go for that gold. I hope the younger ones can take it forward.”

For now, the job is done. India has won an Olympic medal and the 41-year drought is over. It is an occasion Sreejesh will want to savor. Indian fans will cherish their hockey superstar and hope to see him better the color of this year's medal at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

