"I will see how things happen after Asian Games" - PR Sreejesh comments over hockey future 

Senior India hockey player PR Sreejesh recently stated that he will take a call on his future after the conclusion of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The 37-year-old is just one game shy of 300 international appearances for the Indian men's hockey team. Sreejesh is currently managing the goalpost duties with Krishan Pathak in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy.

Following India's comprehensive 4-0 win against Pakistan in their final league game of the tournament on Wednesday, PR Sreejesh was asked about the possibility of featuring in the next Asian Champions Trophy edition, which is staged every two years.

The veteran goalkeeper told news agency PTI:

"At this age, better don’t ask me about the next two years. It’s all about the next one. I am at the Asian Games, and after that, I’ll see how things happen. I will take it one tournament at a time. As (Novak) Djokovic said, ‘35 is the new 25’. So, I’m definitely there."

"You don’t need to be too excited about it" - PR Sreejesh on India's triumph over Pakistan

India skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals in the first half to give the hosts an early advantage before Jugraj Singh and Akashdeep Singh added one each in the second half to blank their neighbours 4-0.

India topped the charts of the league stage with four wins and a draw, while Pakistan were eliminated from the event after finishing fifth.

Despite the massive win in Chennai, PR Sreejesh said they shouldn't be excited over it and rather focus on the knockout matches.

"All the matches are important for us at this stage. Also, once you come to a certain level, it’s all about your and your team’s performance. It’s just a pool game (vs Pakistan). So, you don’t need to be too excited about it, but just gain the three points," he continued.

“We are not at a stage to say that we will win it. But, the way we are playing and showing it on the field, we believe we will put up a strong show against the sides coming up," Sreejesh added.

India will face Japan in the second semi-final on Friday, August 11, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. The two sides were involved in a 1-1 draw in their league game.