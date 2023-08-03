IND vs CHN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for today's Hero Asian Champions Trophy match – August 3, 2023

India and China are all set to lock horns against each other in the third match of the Hero Champions Trophy 2023. The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai will play host to this exciting game on Thursday (August 3).

India finished third during the 2021 edition of the tournament after defeating Pakistan 4-3 in the third-place match. The hosts will be eager to make a strong start to the tournament and get their hands on the trophy this time around.

China, on the other hand, have qualified for the tournament after a gap of seven years. Their last appearance was in 2016 when the team failed to reach the finals of the competition. They have a tough task ahead as they gear up to face the home team in their first game.

Match Details

Match: India vs China, Match 3, Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: August 3, 2023, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai

Squads to choose from

India

RP Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh

China

Caiyu Wang, Weihao Wang, Weibao Ao, Jiesheng Gao, Chengfu Chen, Shihao Du, Junjie Liu, Zixiang Guo, Suozhu Ao, Lei Meng, Qijun Chen, Bo Zhang, Ao Xu, Dongquan Pan, Wenhui E, Changliang Lin, Jingcheng Huang, Benhai Chen, Chongcong Chen, Weijiang Zhu

Probable Playing XI

India

RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh

China

Caiyu Wang, Weibao Ao, Jiesheng Gao, Chengfu Chen, Shihao Du, Zixiang Guo, Suozhu Ao, Lei Meng, Qijun Chen, Wenhui E, Changliang Lin

IND vs CHN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Hero Asian Champions Trophy)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Weibao Ao, Jiesheng Gao, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Zixiang Guo, Suozhu Ao, Mandeep Singh, Wenhui E

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Hardik Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Weibao Ao, Jiesheng Gao, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Zixiang Guo, Suozhu Ao, Sukhjeet Singh, Wenhui E

Captain: Amit Rohidas, Vice-Captain: Weibao Ao