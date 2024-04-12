India vs Australia hockey Test series: Despite continual improvement, India fail to overcome Kookaburras

The ongoing five-Test hockey series in Australia has seen the Indian side improving with every match. This trend continued in the fourth Test, played in Perth on Friday, April 12. Still, Australia were too good again as they won 3-1 to take their lead to 4-0 in the five-Test series.

The Indian team produced their best display of the series when it comes to their attacking game. The visiting side was much more efficient with their passing and teamwork, finding ways through the midfield. Their attackers too were more adept at finding space in the circle.

Yet, once again, there were no field goals in the match from Harmanpreet Singh's side. This trend would worry India, as relying on penalty corners alone is a recipe for disaster.

Better start from India but Australia still dominate

The match started on a bright note for the Indian team as they quickly produced an incursion into the Australian circle. Mandeep Singh, back into the team, produced a shot on goal which was saved by the goalkeeper.

However, Australia got into their act immediately after and earned a penalty corner in the second minute. That didn't produce a goal but the home team was back to putting relentless pressure on the Indian defense.

This time around, though, the Indian team played with more confidence and efficacy. They used long passes to cut through the midfield and take the ball into the circle.

Eventually, a penalty corner gave India the opening goal. It came in a familiar way. A PC led to Harmanpreet using his vicious drag-flick to score in the 12th minute. This meant that for the third consecutive match, India took the lead with the first goal.

They were also, once again, defending really well. PR Sreejesh, the star of the last match for India, was again on the mark with his work in the first quarter. India were also managing to void Australia's penalty corner attempts.

The second quarter saw the Kookaburras becoming more aggressive. They were getting a PC almost every time they entered the circle. In the 19th minute, Jeremy Hayward scored an equalizer from the set-piece.

The match went into half-time at 1-1. For India, one big positive was the performance of Suraj Karkera, the reserve goalie who played in place of Krishan Pathak. Karkera responded well to being under pressure and ensured that India had good bench strength in the goalkeeping department.

Australian dominance continues despite India's brave efforts

The third quarter was interesting as Australia dominated the possession but without immediate results. The Indian defense was keeping their guard up and performing impressively for the third game in a row.

What was also impressive to see was the number of turnovers being forced by India. It seemed that the Indian players were winning most of the one-on-one contests against their adversaries.

The mistrapping and diffidence that afflicted India in the earlier games were refreshingly missing today.

Another positive for India today was the performance of Mandeep Singh. He was putting himself in better positions today and also falling back to play a more active role. He getting into action more would please the team management.

In the fourth quarter though, things seemed to turn Australia's way decisively. The absolute lack of respite from Australian intensity means that they are never too far away from creating chances.

A poor mistake from Sukhjeet Singh, where he made a mis-pass in his half, gave Australia another PC. Hayward stepped up again to score his and his team's second goal.

A good opportunity came India's way also, in the fifth minute of the fourth quarter. Manpreet Singh drove the ball forward from the midfield and gave a pass to Araijeet Singh Hundal. The young forward likes to run with the ball, and he did so on this occasion and impressively so. He took the ball close to the goal post but India couldn't put it across the line.

Australia then increased their lead with another PC, in the 54th minute. This time, it was Jack Welch who scored with a drag-flick into the near bottom corner.

India tried to fight back and Hundal showed his skills again a couple of times. But the Kookaburras' defense wasn't going to give way. Eventually, India had to accept a 3-1 defeat.

It is worth remembering that India are playing against the best side in the world, arguably. They may have lost but have clearly made progress. The fact that this time around, they were more creative in their attacks and used long, grounded passes effectively is a welcome change.

The work by Mandeep and Hundal is also something India would take solace from. But beating Australia in their present form seems too big a challenge currently.