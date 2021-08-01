"Indian hockey is back": Fans go crazy as India reaches first Olympic hockey semi-final in 49 years

Super Sunday could not have gotten any better for Indian fans. About an hour after PV Sindhu's bronze medal triumph, the Indians were handed further joy as the men's hockey team made it to their first semi-finals in 49 years.

The 'Men in Blue' showed great composure to take a 3-1 victory out of the game. The star of the match was PR Sreejesh, as his wonder saves kept India in the match. Here's everything that happened during the encounter.

India defeats Great Britain in the quarterfinals

India scored two goals to take a commanding lead in the game. However, they were not let go of by Great Britain, as the attacks against the Indian defense were relentless. Out of the 8 attempts, only 1 penalty corner was converted by Great Britain.

Check Out: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Going into the final few minutes of the game. GB's attack tried their maximum to make something out of the huge chunk of possession they had. But their efforts were either cancelled out by the defense or by PR Sreejesh's brilliance. The match was then sealed by Hardik Singh. His stunner in the final few minutes helped India to a 3-1 win in the quarters.

Indian fans ecstatic after quarterfinals win over GB

Fans got another reason to celebrate on Sunday, which turned out to be one of the best days for the Indian contingent in Tokyo. Hockey is a huge part of India's history. The team has the most successful record at the Olympics in hockey.

A lot was expected from the talented bunch of players in the current team. After a wobbly start, they came back strong and have finally reached the semi-finals for the first time in 49 years. Fans expressed all their love and appreciation for the team on Twitter and gave them their best of wishes for the semi-finals.

Tears In eyes ! 🇮🇳 #hockeyindia thank you for this amazing moment . — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) August 1, 2021

41 years later we are back in the semis.. the 3rd goal was just a beaut.. against the run of play!! this is one inspiring hockey team!! #hockeyindia #TeamIndia #INDvGBR #tokyo2020 #hardik pic.twitter.com/wIC7yVUcQn — Parul Yadav (@TheParulYadav) August 1, 2021

It’s a proud moment for India.

Congratulations to #HockeyIndia for reaching semifinal’s after 4 decades. I’m extremely proud of the team and wishing them all the best! #GoForGold #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/fKCrknpytn — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) August 1, 2021

What a win for Indian Hockey Team



After 10 Olympics we make it to the semis.



This is really special so proud of the Team 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🏑🏑🏑#Sreejesh You Legend#Hockey #IndiaAtTokyo2020 #hockeyindia pic.twitter.com/Q7SMh9nPkA — Kabir Duhan Singh (@Kabirduhansingh) August 1, 2021

This is our legacy. This is our skill

This is our team. This is our HOCKEY 🔥

What a goal by HARDIK SINGH, the Kings of hockey storm into the semis after 40 years & we are going for GOLD 🏑🥇

CMONNNNNNNNNN INDIAAAAAA 🇮🇳#IndiaAtTokyo2020 #hockeyindia pic.twitter.com/uFr1lovhc9 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) August 1, 2021

Congratulations to our Hockey warriors in blue as they enter Semifinals 🙏🏻💐💐



May the force be with you as you turn up ur game in the medal hunt 🇮🇳🇮🇳#IndiaKaGame #TokyoOlympics2020 #IndiaAtOlympics #Hockey #HockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/l9Od0H3tH6 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) August 1, 2021

Chak De India !

What a great moment for Indian hockey. Beating Great Britain in great fashion.

First semi-final after 1972 Olympics. Maza aa gaya. Best wishes for the semis. #Hockey #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/sBzsJEXGFH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2021

Emotions all around. Entering the semis after 1972 ( 5 decades nearly) .

Indian hockey revival is ON! 🥺🇮🇳 #Hockey #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/OhnTfODi8e — Arpan (@ThatCricketHead) August 1, 2021

Stellar performance by the Indian Men’s Hockey team at #TokyoOlympics to beat Great Britain by 3-1 & entering Olympic top 4 after 41 years. Happy to note that all 3 goals were scored by Punjab players Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh & Hardik Singh. Congratulations…go for Gold! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MgQiLFOf8K — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 1, 2021

Well done Indian Hockey Team 🏑 on putting up a spectacular show of team work & commitment to reach the semi-finals.



We are all cheering for you. All the best for the upcoming matches, Chak De India. #Olympics #Hockey #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/vNf6MohtI7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 1, 2021

It's been 41 years since India entered the Semi-finals of Men’s Hockey at the Olympics. First team since 1980 to do exactly that. As we prepare for the podium finish, let's take time to commemorate what these boys have just achieved. Phenomenal!! #Tokyo2020 #GoForGold pic.twitter.com/apyafeoACt — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) August 1, 2021

Also Read: Indian Men's hockey team achieves highest-ever world ranking after Olympic group stage success

Also Checkout:Tokyo Olympics Hockey Schedule

Edited by Nikhil Vinod