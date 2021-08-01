"Indian hockey is back": Fans go crazy as India reaches first Olympic hockey semi-final in 49 years

Super Sunday could not have gotten any better for Indian fans. About an hour after PV Sindhu's bronze medal triumph, the Indians were handed further joy as the men's hockey team made it to their first semi-finals in 49 years.
The 'Men in Blue' showed great composure to take a 3-1 victory out of the game. The star of the match was PR Sreejesh, as his wonder saves kept India in the match. Here's everything that happened during the encounter.
India defeats Great Britain in the quarterfinals
India scored two goals to take a commanding lead in the game. However, they were not let go of by Great Britain, as the attacks against the Indian defense were relentless. Out of the 8 attempts, only 1 penalty corner was converted by Great Britain.
Going into the final few minutes of the game. GB's attack tried their maximum to make something out of the huge chunk of possession they had. But their efforts were either cancelled out by the defense or by PR Sreejesh's brilliance. The match was then sealed by Hardik Singh. His stunner in the final few minutes helped India to a 3-1 win in the quarters.
Indian fans ecstatic after quarterfinals win over GB
Fans got another reason to celebrate on Sunday, which turned out to be one of the best days for the Indian contingent in Tokyo. Hockey is a huge part of India's history. The team has the most successful record at the Olympics in hockey.
A lot was expected from the talented bunch of players in the current team. After a wobbly start, they came back strong and have finally reached the semi-finals for the first time in 49 years. Fans expressed all their love and appreciation for the team on Twitter and gave them their best of wishes for the semi-finals.
