Indian men's hockey team bounces back to beat Spain 2-0 in second Hockey Pro League game

The Indian men's hockey team bounced back to defeat Spain 2-0 in their second FIH Hockey Pro League encounter on Sunday (February 16) after having lost their opener against Max Caldas' team.

The Indians, who took the field without Harmanpreet Singh, forced their opponents to chase the ball for most of the first half before Mandeep Singh opened the scoring with a poacher-style tap-in after the half-time break.

A delectable goal from open play by Dilpreet Singh then enabled the Indians to take control of the proceedings. Spain failed to score despite earning a flurry of penalty corners in the final quarter.

A diving Mandeep Singh was unable to connect on to a pass from Manpreet Singh in the second minute even as the Indians displayed their intent early.

The home side had more of the possession in the opening quarter but were thwarted by the Spanish deep defense.

Sukhjeet Singh won his side a penalty corner in the 15th minute. Jugraj Singh's drag flick off the follow-up short corner was run down by Gerard Clapes after a sloppy stop led to the initial award being wasted.

Both sides went into the long break locked goalless.

Mandeep Singh tapped the ball into the back of the net in the 32nd minute off a deft pass from Dilpreet Singh after the Indians kept the ball in play following a corner that was cleared by the Spanish defense.

A shot on goal from Gurjant Singh, which looked to be missing the target, was deftly guided in by Dilpreet Singh, who doubled India's lead in the 38th minute.

Spain were awarded a penalty corner in the 43rd minute. Pepe Cunill's drag flick missed the mark by a whisker.

Marc Recasens stopped Jugraj Singh's drag flick on the line in the 45th minute. The video umpire ruled that the ball ricocheted off his hand holding the stick and not the body resulting in a follow-up corner which was defended by the Indians.

Pere Amat managed to drive the ball into the net after the umpire's whistle had gone off in the 47th minute. The goal did not count but Amat managed to earn his team a penalty corner.

Suraj Karkera pulled off two creditable saves before Pepe Cunill shot wide even as Spain earned three more successive penalty corners in the 52nd minute.

Road ahead for the Indian men's team in the Hockey Pro League

India play their third game of the Hockey Pro League against Germany - Source: Getty

The Indian men's hockey team now has three points from two games in the FIH Hockey Pro League after losing 1-3 to Spain on Saturday.

Craig Fulton's team will face Germany twice on February 18 and 19 after a rest day on Monday.

A couple of matches against Ireland will follow for the Indians, who finished seventh in the previous edition of the Pro League. The home side will then square off against England on February 24 and 25.

The Netherlands are currently on top of the Hockey Pro League points table with 14 points from eight games.

