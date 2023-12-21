Indian Men's Hockey Team wins thriller against France 5-4 to end 5 Nations Tournament on a positive note

The Indian Men's Hockey Team edged France 5-4 in their final encounter of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 on Wednesday, December 20.

Lucas Montecot, 21, converted a penalty corner in the 11th minute to hand France a 1-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

However, India were quick to get back into the game, courtesy of a field goal from Vivek Sagar Prasad (16') in the early moments of the second quarter. They extended their lead with penalty corner conversions from Jugraj Singh (20’) and captain Harmanpreet Singh (25').

French player Etienne Tynevez converted a penalty stroke in the 28th minute to end the first half in favor of India. The scoreline read 3-2 as the Men in Blue led by a goal.

Gaspard Baumgarten put one into the back of the net in the 43rd minute to level scores 3-3 at the end of the third quarter. It was all down to the final 15 minutes of the game to decide the winner.

Etienne Tynevez, 24, converted a penalty corner in the 53rd minute to make the score 4-3 in favor of France.

However, they couldn't hold onto their lead as Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 56th minute to level the scores once again.

The Men in Blue had the last laugh as Jugraj Singh managed to convert another penalty corner in the last minute of the game to ensure his side won the match 5-4. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side managed to get their first victory of the tournament after three consecutive losses.

5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023: India Results (Men's)

Match 1: India 0 - 1 Spain

Match 2: India 2 - 7 Belgium

Match 3: India 3 - 2 Germany

Match 4: India 5 - 4 France

