Mandeep Singh, Abhishek dazzle as India beat defending champions Japan 4-2 in Asian Games men's hockey pool game

The Indian men's hockey team moved a step closer to sealing a semifinal berth in the 2023 Asian Games after a 4-2 win against defending champions Japan.

Two brilliant opportunistic goals from Abhishek, a spectacular diving effort from Mandeep Singh and a cracking penalty corner (PC) strike from Amit Rohidas ensured that the Indians earned full points from their third pool game.

The Japanese, who were found wanting in the striking circle for much of the encounter, finally came good in the latter stages of the final quarter to reduce the margin with two quick goals at the death.

Expand Tweet

Harmanpreet Singh was run down brilliantly by the Japanese PC defence who managed to deny India's ace short corner specialist despite the Indians earning a flurry of PCs. Amit Rohidas, however, delivered a lethal drag flick to score in the 34th minute.

Earlier, the Indians shot into the lead thanks to an opportunistic goal from open play by Abhishek before the end of the first quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, Mandeep Singh latched on to the ball in front of goal, dived, spun, and took a shot all in one motion to beat Takashi Yoshikawa with a mesmerizing shot.

Abhishek was back amongst the goals in the 48th minute after a deft one-two with Mandeep Singh left the Japanese defence stranded.

Genki Mitani reduced the deficit off a Shota Yamada drag flick while Ryoesie Kato beat PR Sreejesh following a sprint that left the Indian defenders beaten.

The Indians will take on arch rivals Pakistan in their next Asian Games pool match which promises to be a cracker of a contest.

How has Pakistan fared in the 2023 Asian Games men's hockey event ahead of crucial clash against India?

India take on Pakistan in their next pool game

Eight-time Asian Games gold medalists Pakistan take on arch rivals India in what promises to be a blockbuster clash on September 30.

The Men in Green, however, struggled to find their rhythm against Bangladesh after getting past Singapore 11-0 in their opener. Much to the dismay of their fans, Pakistan conceded a short corner goal against Bangladesh and were forced to play catch up midway through the second quarter.

Afraz scored from open play to ensure that his team headed into the long breather with the scores level. Shahzeb Khan and Mohammad Imad then helped Pakistan veer ahead with two quick goals ahead of the final quarter, but Bangladesh reduced the lead almost immediately.

Muhammad Sufyan Khan scored off a short corner to calm the nerves on the Pakistan bench while PC specialist Arbaz Ahmed found the back of the net to enable Pakistan to emerge from the clash with three points in the kitty.

Pakistan, who lost their bronze-medal game against India in the 2018 Asian Games, then saw off minnows Uzbekistan while conceding two goals. The Indians will be wary of Arbaz Ahmed who scored five times against the Uzbeks during the course of an 18 - 2 win for Pakistan.

Olympian Shahnaz Shaikh, who was part of the Pakistan team that beat India 4 - 3 in the 2014 Champions Trophy at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, has taken over the reins after the departure of former coach Siegfried Aikman.

India will take on Pakistan in their fourth pool game of the 2023 Asian Games on September 30.