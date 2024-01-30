Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: India lose to the Netherlands 7-4 in quarter-final

India succumbed to a 4-7 defeat against the Netherlands in the first quarter-final match of the Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 on Tuesday, January 30.

Mohammed Raheel starred for India in the important clash with three goals. He also opened the scoring for his side in the first minute. However, Sander de Wijn equalized for the Netherlands in the seventh minute.

Mohammed Raheel scored another goal in the seventh minute. But the scores were leveled once again when Alexander Schop found the back of the net in the 10th minute.

Mandeep Mor scored a goal in the 11th minute to bring India back to a 3-2 lead. Lucas Middendorp (12'), Jamie Van Aart (13'), and Sander de Wijn (15') scored a goal each in the first half to guide the Netherlands to a 5-3 lead.

Pepijn Reyenga found the back of the net in the 20th minute for the Netherlands to extend their lead by three goals. Mohammed Raheel (25') and Alexander Schop (26') scored a goal each for their respective teams in the second half. The former's hat-trick went in vain as India lost the game 7-4.

In the other match, Hosts Oman defeated Kenya 5-2 in the second quarter-final. Meanwhile, Malaysia edged past Trinidad & Tobago in the fourth quarter-final of the Men's Hockey 5s World Cup 2024.

Poland defeated Egypt 2-1 in a close-fought encounter in the third quarter-final of the tournament.

Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: Quarter-Final Results (January 30)

Here are the results from the quarter-final matches of the Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024:

1st Quarter-Final: Netherlands 7-4 India

2nd Quarter-Final: Oman 5-2 Kenya

3rd Quarter-Final: Egypt 1-2 Poland

4th Quarter-Final: Trinidad & Tobago 4-5 Malaysia

ALSO READ | Men's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details