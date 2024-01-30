Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Australia vs Kenya, Match 24

The Netherlands finished atop the Pool A points table with nine points from three games in the Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024. They have a goal difference of seven, scoring 19 and conceding 12.

Poland are second with two wins and a loss, while Pakistan are third with one win and a couple of losses. Both teams have a goal difference of three in the tournament.

Nigeria are at the bottom of the Pool A standings with zero points and a goal difference of -13, scoring 13 and conceding 26 goals.

Pool A Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 Netherlands 3 3 0 0 19 12 7 9 2 Poland 3 2 0 1 18 15 3 6 3 Pakistan 3 1 0 2 21 18 3 3 4 Nigeria 3 0 0 3 13 26 -13 0

Egypt are placed atop the Pool B standings with nine points and a goal difference of 18, having scored 27 goals and conceded nine. Meanwhile, India finished second with six points from three games and a goal difference of 19. They scored 28 goals and conceded nine in the tournament.

Switzerland (three points), and Jamaica (zero points) were the next two teams in the points table with a goal difference of -14 and -23, respectively.

Pool B Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 Egypt 3 3 0 0 27 9 18 9 2 India 3 2 0 1 28 9 19 6 3 Switzerland 3 1 0 2 8 22 -14 3 3 Jamaica 3 0 0 3 6 29 -23 0

Trinidad & Tobago are atop Pool C with seven points and a goal difference of 12, scoring 23 and conceding 11 goals. Kenya are second with six points and a goal difference of three.

New Zealand (three points) and Kenya (one point) are placed third and fourth, respectively in the standings with a goal difference of -11 and -4.

Pool C Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Trinidad & Tobago 3 2 1 0 23 11 12 7 2 Kenya 3 2 0 1 15 12 3 6 3 New Zealand 3 1 0 2 11 22 -11 3 4 Australia 3 0 1 2 14 18 -4 1

Oman and Malaysia finished first and second, respectively, with seven points each and three games apiece. The hosts have a goal difference of seven, scoring 17 goals and conceding 10. Malaysia, meanwhile, finished their campaign with a goal difference of six, scoring 14 and conceding eight.

United States (three points) and Oman (zero points) were the next two teams in the Pool D standings with a goal difference of 8 and -21, respectively.

Pool D Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Oman 3 2 1 0 17 10 7 7 2 Malaysia 3 2 1 0 14 8 6 7 3 United States 3 1 0 2 20 12 8 3 4 Fiji 3 0 0 3 9 30 -21 0

Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: Results (January 29)

Pool B - India 13-0 Jamaica

Pool B - Switzerland 1-9 Egypt

Pool A - Netherlands 8-6 Nigeria

Pool A - Poland 8-7 Pakistan

Pool D - Malaysia 8-3 Fiji

Pool D - Oman 6-4 United States

Pool C - Australia 4-7 Kenya

Pool C - Trinidad and Tobago 11-4 New Zealand

ALSO READ | Men's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details