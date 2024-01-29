The Netherlands are placed atop the Pool A standings with six points from a couple of games in the Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024. They have a goal difference of five, scoring 11 and conceding six goals.

Pakistan and Poland are placed second and third, respectively in the points table with three points each. Both teams have registered one win and as many losses thus far.

Meanwhile, Nigeria are placed at the bottom of Pool A with zero points from two games. They have a goal difference of -11, having scored seven goals and conceded 18.

Pool A Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 Netherlands 2 2 0 0 11 6 5 6 2 Pakistan 2 1 0 1 14 10 4 3 3 Poland 2 1 0 1 10 8 2 3 4 Nigeria 2 0 0 2 7 18 -11 0

Egypt are first in the Pool B points table with six points, having won both games they've played thus far. They have a goal difference of 10, scoring 18 goals and conceding eight.

India are second in the standings with a goal difference of six, while Switzerland are third with a negative goal difference of -6. Both nations have three points from two games, having won and lost one match each.

Jamaica are fourth in the standings, having lost both games in the tournament.

Pool B Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 Egypt 2 2 0 0 18 8 10 6 2 India 2 1 0 1 15 9 6 3 3 Switzerland 2 1 0 1 7 13 -6 3 3 Jamaica 2 0 0 2 6 16 -10 0

Trinidad & Tobago are atop Pool C with four points and a goal difference of five from a couple of matches. Kenya are second with three points and a goal difference of zero, scoring and conceding eight goals each.

New Zealand find themselves third in the standings with three points from two matches, having won and lost one match each. Australia, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of Pool C with one point and a goal difference of -1.

Pool C Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Trinidad & Tobago 2 1 1 0 12 7 5 4 2 Kenya 2 1 0 1 8 8 0 3 3 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 7 11 -4 3 4 Australia 2 0 1 1 10 11 -1 1

Hosts Oman are first in the Pool D points table with four points and a goal difference of five. Malaysia are second with four points and a goal difference of one.

United States (three points) and Fiji (zero points) are third and fourth in the points table, respectively, after two matches each.

Pool D Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Oman 2 1 1 0 11 6 5 4 2 Malaysia 2 1 1 0 6 5 1 4 3 United States 2 1 0 1 16 6 10 3 4 Fiji 2 0 0 2 6 22 -16 0

Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: Results (January 28)

Pool A - Netherlands 6-3 Poland

Pool A - Pakistan 11-5 Nigeria

Pool B - India 9-1 Switzerland

Pool B - Egypt 10-2 Jamaica

Pool C - Australia 5-5 Trinidad and Tobago

Pool C - New Zealand 1-6 Kenya

Pool D - Malaysia 3-3 Oman

Pool D - United States 14-3 Fiji

Pool A - Poland 7-2 Nigeria

Pool A - Pakistan 3-5 Netherlands

Pool B - Switzerland 6-4 Jamaica

Pool B - Egypt 8-6 India

Pool C - Trinidad and Tobago 7-2 Kenya

Pool C - Netherlands 6-5 Australia

Pool D - United States 2-3 Malaysia

Pool D - Oman 8-3 Fiji

ALSO READ | Men's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details