By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Jan 29, 2024 00:40 IST
Men's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 Points Table (Image via FIH website)

The Netherlands are placed atop the Pool A standings with six points from a couple of games in the Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024. They have a goal difference of five, scoring 11 and conceding six goals.

Pakistan and Poland are placed second and third, respectively in the points table with three points each. Both teams have registered one win and as many losses thus far.

Meanwhile, Nigeria are placed at the bottom of Pool A with zero points from two games. They have a goal difference of -11, having scored seven goals and conceded 18.

Pool A Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands220011656
2Pakistan2101141043
3Poland210110823
4Nigeria2002718-110

Egypt are first in the Pool B points table with six points, having won both games they've played thus far. They have a goal difference of 10, scoring 18 goals and conceding eight.

India are second in the standings with a goal difference of six, while Switzerland are third with a negative goal difference of -6. Both nations have three points from two games, having won and lost one match each.

Jamaica are fourth in the standings, having lost both games in the tournament.

Pool B Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGFGAGDPoints
1Egypt2200188106
2India210115963
3Switzerland2101713-63
3Jamaica2002616-100

Trinidad & Tobago are atop Pool C with four points and a goal difference of five from a couple of matches. Kenya are second with three points and a goal difference of zero, scoring and conceding eight goals each.

New Zealand find themselves third in the standings with three points from two matches, having won and lost one match each. Australia, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of Pool C with one point and a goal difference of -1.

Pool C Points Table

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Trinidad & Tobago211012754
2Kenya21018803
3New Zealand2101711-43
4Australia20111011-11

Hosts Oman are first in the Pool D points table with four points and a goal difference of five. Malaysia are second with four points and a goal difference of one.

United States (three points) and Fiji (zero points) are third and fourth in the points table, respectively, after two matches each.

Pool D Points Table

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Oman211011654
2Malaysia21106514
3United States2101166103
4Fiji2002622-160

Men's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: Results (January 28)

Pool A - Netherlands 6-3 Poland

Pool A - Pakistan 11-5 Nigeria

Pool B - India 9-1 Switzerland

Pool B - Egypt 10-2 Jamaica

Pool C - Australia 5-5 Trinidad and Tobago

Pool C - New Zealand 1-6 Kenya

Pool D - Malaysia 3-3 Oman

Pool D - United States 14-3 Fiji

Pool A - Poland 7-2 Nigeria

Pool A - Pakistan 3-5 Netherlands

Pool B - Switzerland 6-4 Jamaica

Pool B - Egypt 8-6 India

Pool C - Trinidad and Tobago 7-2 Kenya

Pool C - Netherlands 6-5 Australia

Pool D - United States 2-3 Malaysia

Pool D - Oman 8-3 Fiji

