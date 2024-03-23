Krishan Pathak, who spent as much time in front of goal during seven of India's recent Pro League games as senior counterpart PR Sreejesh has come a long way. Pathak was even called upon to guard the citadel during the shootout against the Netherlands in Rourkela despite Sreejesh being present in the team.

While the lad from Kapurthala has now cemented his place in the side as India's first-choice goalkeeper alongside Sreejesh, the on-field demeanor of the duo is as different as chalk and cheese.

Even as Sreejesh displays his aggression by screaming out instructions for defenders whether on or off the pitch, Arjuna awardee Krishan Pathak appears a lot calmer and more restrained on the field.

Despite the contrasting approach that is all too evident, Krishan Pathak told Sportskeeda during an exclusive interview that his vocal cords undergo just as much exertion during a match as Sreejesh's does.

"Sreejesh is naturally aggressive and that reflects in the manner in which he gives out the instructions to defenders as well," Pathak said. "He does so loudly. I am a bit calmer and stick to telling the players what I need since that is my duty. That said, my voice too becomes hoarse after a match just as much as Sreejesh's."

"The shootout loss against the Netherlands in the Pro League taught me a lot and will help me in future," Pathak added. "I do feel an added responsibilty now but the role of a goalkeeper has always been crucial both for guarding the goal and reminding the players about the game plan."

"It is impossible not to feel the pressure ahead of the Olympics" - Krishan Pathak

Krishan Pathak is confident that the team is capable of a podium finish at the Olympics

With the Paris Olympics around the corner, Krishan Pathak was candid enough to admit that it was natural for the players to feel the pressure but asserted that the boys know they are capable of a podium finish.

Pathak stressed that in big tournaments like the Olympics, approaching the competition one match at a time was the wisest option.

"It is impossible not to feel pressure ahead of the Olympics," he declared. "We do know that we are capable of finishing on the podium as we did in Tokyo. Of course, we first need to get through the pool stages before we come to the quarterfinals and then the semifinals."

"In big tournaments such as the Olympics, it is best that we take it one match at a time," said Pathak with a hint of caution.

"Amit Rohidas and Manpreet Singh are now experienced enough": Krishan Pathak sheds light on the PC defense routine

Krishan Pathak in action against the Netherlands

Defending penalty corners against the world's best drag flickers is just as important as converting them. Pathak shed light on what exactly transpires once the team concedes a short corner.

Pathak highlighted the fact that Amit Rohidas and Manpreet Singh who are now among the best PC defenders in world hockey contribute in a big way to keeping the short corners out of harm's way.

"We do not have much time to communicate with the rushers as we have only 40 seconds to get in position and put on our protective gear like the knee guard etc, once the opposing team earns a PC," Pathak explained as he delved deep into the process.

"In a pre-match team meeting dedicated to penalty corners, the goalkeeper along with the men in PC defence including the first and second runners and the post-men, learn a few calls," he disclosed.

"The calls refer to how we need to tackle the drag flickers and we use them to try and predict which way a certain PC specialist would direct the flick. Amit Rohidas and Manpreet Singh are among the best PC defenders in the world," Pathak added with an unmistakable sense of pride.

Goalkeeper, family man and now father - juggling roles with ease

Pathak in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

After a resounding show in the Pro League, Krishan Pathak missed the last match against Ireland as he had to rush home. The 26-year-old revealed that his wife underwent a cesarean delivery before adding that all is now well.

Incidentally, Pathak missed the 2023 Pro League mini-tournament in February, as he had then sought personal leave on the occasion of his marriage.

"My wife was pregnant and we were told that the delivery date was to be March 11. However, I had to leave on the day of the match as we were told there would be a cesarian delivery. The surgery was successful. That is the reason I missed the match," said Pathak with a smile.

Looking back at India's Pro League campaign, Krishan Pathak lauded the team for holding mighty Australia to a draw in the second game after having lost the first match against the Kookaburras.

India lost the Bhubaneswar game against Australia 4-6 before managing a 2-2 draw in Rourkela but losing the shootout.

"Our performance in the Pro League was good. We were aiming for either wins or draws," Pathak stressed. "Our coach was clear that any losses should add to the learning process. After the loss against Australia, we drew the second match against them after playing really well. We stuck to the game plan and the results showed."