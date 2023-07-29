Pakistan Hockey Team gets NOC for Asian Champions Trophy, to reach India on Tuesday

In a fortunate turn of events, the Pakistan hockey team has been issued the No-objection Certificate (NOC) for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy, all set to take part in India, Chennai. Since the event is due to take in India, Pakistan's participation earlier hung by a rope following the unstable political relations between the countries. But the green signal provided to the Men in the Green means a conclusion between the two is reached on a positive note.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary, Haider Hussain confirmed the Sports Board getting the NOC from the Ministry of the Interior.

The Asian Champions Trophy is slated to begin on August 3rd, hence the Men in Green would leave for India through Wagha Border on Tuesday. While revealing the details, Haider said:

“The contingent will leave on Tuesday via the Wagah border and travel to Amritsar from where they have been booked on a domestic flight for Chennai."

3 officials of the Pakistan hockey team await visas

Despite getting the NOCs, some of the officials still anticipate their visas. Among them, the newly appointed consultant of the national team, Shahnaz Shaikh is also included. Shahnaz was the team's coach back in 2014 when Pakistan lost to India in the Champions Trophy.

While the rest of the players and the officials have been issued their visas by the Indian High Commissioner, Haider believes the remaining three officials will probably get their visas issued by Monday. Since the travel arrangements have been made for Tuesday, it will be crucial for all to get their visas in time.

Notably, the Pakistan hockey team will lock horns with Malaysia on the opening day of the tournament on August 3rd. The most-awaited Indo-Pak clash is scheduled for August 9th. The lookouts can expect an intense rivalry as the stage gets set for the teams to compete.