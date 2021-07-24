"Sreejesh, you rockstar": Hockey fans go crazy as PR Sreejesh helps India defeat New Zealand, 3-2

The Indian men's hockey team started off their Olympics 2021 campaign with a thrilling win against New Zealand. The 3-2 scoreline saw 5 goals being scored in a riveting contest. Even though it was the Kiwis who scored the first goal of the match, India had the last laugh after winning the game by a one goal margin.
The win has placed them in the 2nd position in the table, behind Australia, who hold the lead with a better goal difference. There were some pretty extraordinary performances in today's games. But the one performance that won the hearts of the Indians was from India's Wall P.R. Sreejesh.
Wall of India shines in the match against the Kiwis
The Indian Keeper is playing in his third Olympic campaign. He is one of the best Indian goalkeepers of all time in men's hockey and his performance against the Kiwis today will only add fuel to that argument.
Sreejesh pulled off some pretty important saves in the final few minutes of the game. India had a 3-2 lead but ended up conceding a penalty corner with 24 seconds left. The Wall of India took over from there on by pulling off an outrageous save to help India to a stunning win.
Twitter reacts to the Indian keepers brilliance
The performance from Sreejesh, who is already 35 years old, saw Indian fans go crazy on Twitter. The Indians seemed to love every bit of action where Sreejesh was involved and flooded Twitter with an abundance of praise for his brilliance.
India play their second preliminary round match against Australia on Sunday and take on Spain in their next match on Tuesday (July 27). India will face Argentina on July 29 and Japan on July 30.