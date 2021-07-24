"Sreejesh, you rockstar": Hockey fans go crazy as PR Sreejesh helps India defeat New Zealand, 3-2

The Indian men's hockey team started off their Olympics 2021 campaign with a thrilling win against New Zealand. The 3-2 scoreline saw 5 goals being scored in a riveting contest. Even though it was the Kiwis who scored the first goal of the match, India had the last laugh after winning the game by a one goal margin.

The win has placed them in the 2nd position in the table, behind Australia, who hold the lead with a better goal difference. There were some pretty extraordinary performances in today's games. But the one performance that won the hearts of the Indians was from India's Wall P.R. Sreejesh.

Wall of India shines in the match against the Kiwis

The Indian Keeper is playing in his third Olympic campaign. He is one of the best Indian goalkeepers of all time in men's hockey and his performance against the Kiwis today will only add fuel to that argument.

Sreejesh pulled off some pretty important saves in the final few minutes of the game. India had a 3-2 lead but ended up conceding a penalty corner with 24 seconds left. The Wall of India took over from there on by pulling off an outrageous save to help India to a stunning win.

Twitter reacts to the Indian keepers brilliance

The performance from Sreejesh, who is already 35 years old, saw Indian fans go crazy on Twitter. The Indians seemed to love every bit of action where Sreejesh was involved and flooded Twitter with an abundance of praise for his brilliance.

What a win @TheHockeyIndia!! Good to get a win over NZ in a world event😁👏🏻 And how good was @16Sreejesh! Reminded me of the goalkeeper from Shaolin Soccer! #Tokyo2020 #cheers4india #Hockey #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/uuSimou6It — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 24, 2021

Sreejesh is a champion. Harman is a champion. Rupi is a champion. Manpreet is a champion. Bleeding hockey blue now! Olympics 2021 is off to the best start possible! — Arghya Sengupta (@Arghya_justify) July 24, 2021

Sreejesh as ever! — K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) July 24, 2021

What a performance under pressure by goalkeeper PR Sreejesh to keep New Zealand at bay and star in India's 3-2 victory in the group A match. #Hockey #Tokyo2020 — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) July 24, 2021

Well done Indian Hockey team. Fabulous 3-2 win over Kiwis in the end and some awesome goalkeeping by veteran Sreejesh🇮🇳 — Rahul Mehra (@TheRahulMehra) July 24, 2021

Yes india won there 1st match. Shud mainly thank sreejesh for his brilliant 2 saves in the last quarter — B.TANAV REDDY (@reddy_tanav) July 24, 2021

Living dangerously is in our DNA!



India manage a 3-2 win over New Zealand in their opener at #Tokyo2020



Sreejesh with an inspired show in the final quarter. Aussies, up next!



NZL 2-3 IND#Hockey #Olympics — Naveen Peter (@peterspeaking) July 24, 2021

3 BRILLIANT saves by Sreejesh man in the last 3-4 mins. especially the second one from field, kya reaction. — Hindol Basu (@HindolBasu) July 24, 2021

#hockey

Sreejesh saves the day with two great last-minute saves as India begin their campaign with a 3-2 win over NZ.

Samsher - whose selection was hotly debated - impressive. India controlled tempo & switched flanks well. Need to close the game better. Next, Aus #TokyoOlympics — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) July 24, 2021

Sreejesh, you rockstar. Three terrific saves in the last three minutes. India win 3-2 in a nail-biter against NZ! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 24, 2021

Great win by @TheHockeyIndia what insane goalkeeping at the end by Sreejesh #TokyoOlympics — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) July 24, 2021

India play their second preliminary round match against Australia on Sunday and take on Spain in their next match on Tuesday (July 27). India will face Argentina on July 29 and Japan on July 30.

