[Watch] Harmanpreet Singh's stunning goal for India against the Netherlands

The Netherlands and the Indian men's team faced off in the third match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament in Terrassa, Spain, on Wednesday, July 26.

After losing the first match against the hosts, the Indian men's team provided a better display on Wednesday, as they drew against the Netherlands.

India had a good start to the game, as they led 1-0 at the end of the first half. It was Harmanpreet Singh who converted a penalty corner into a stunning goal in the 12th minute.

Here is a video of Singh scoring.

Olympic Khel @OlympicKhel



The Indian skipper scores from a short corner to hand his side the lead in the opening quarter.



Sign up 𝗡𝗢𝗪 and witness the battle of the giants 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘



1-0



| @TheHockeyIndia 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗸𝗲𝘀!The Indian skipper scores from a short corner to hand his side the lead in the opening quarter.Sign up 𝗡𝗢𝗪 and witness the battle of the giants 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘1-0 #CentenarioHockeyEspañol | @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/y9K3IY2urV

The Netherlands, who had recently won the FIH Pro Hockey League, scored the equalizer in the 40th minute of the match, with Jasper Brinkman breaking India's defense to find the goal. In the final minutes of the game, both teams earned multiple penalty corners but could not convert them as the match ended in a draw.

Indian men's team will meet England in the next match on Friday, July 28. It will be an important match for Team India as they are yet to secure a win after two matches. Notably, they lost the opening contest against Spain by 1-2.

Lalremsiami helps India women secure a draw against England

Indian women kicked off their campaign against England on Wednesday, July 26. England dominated the proceedings as Holly Hunt scored in the seventh minute of the match.

Despite earning multiple penalty corners in the second quarter, India could not find a goal and they went into the second half, trailing 0-1.

However, things changed in the 41st minute of the match as Lalremsiami scored the equalizer. Both teams failed to capitalize on penalty corners and ended the match at 1-1.

Indian women's team will be in action against the hosts, Spain, on Thursday, July 27. Notably, Spain had lost their opening match against England and will be keen on bouncing back to winning ways against India.

The match between India and Spain is expected to be a thrilling contest, considering how their recent results played out. Team India leads 8-6 head-to-head against Spain, with five matches ending in draws.