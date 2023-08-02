"We are always excited to play in India" - Pakistan coach Sheikh Shahnaz ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is all set to take place in Chennai, India, and will feature six teams, including Pakistan. The former champions landed in Chennai via Bengaluru on Tuesday night and will take on Malaysia on August 3.

Pakistan enters the tournament as one of the favorites alongside hosts India. They are, in fact, the most successful team, with two second-place finishes apart from three titles.

The last edition did not go Pakistan’s way, as they managed only a fourth-place finish after losing a match against India at Dhaka. The team is aiming for a better performance in Chennai.

Pakistan coach Sheikh Shahnaz spoke ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 and explained how his team is excited to play in India.

"We are always excited to play in India, and it definitely adds to the pressure, but good quality players know how to perform and deliver under pressure," he said.

Shahnaz added that Pakistan and India must play more matches as it would help both teams get to the next level. He concluded by saying that the tournament will help his team identify the strengths and weaknesses of opponents ahead of the Asian Games 2023.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta explained how the young players in his team would easily adapt to conditions in Chennai as they recently featured in the Junior Asia Cup. Bhutta was also a part of the 2018 Chennai World Cup team.

Talking about his experience in the country, Bhutta said,"I have some wonderful memories of playing in India when I last came to this country five years ago to participate in the 2018 World Cup. This time as well, I have come here with the hope of giving our best as a team and gaining as much experience as we can."

China eye their 1st Asian Champions Trophy

China, who also landed in Chennai on Tuesday, are eyeing their first-ever Asian Champions Trophy. They are making a comeback after missing out on the last two editions. The team last featured in the 2016 edition, finishing in the fifth position.

China coach Haiqin Weng is confident that his team will put on a good show.

“We have prepared very well for the tournament, and we are excited to play in India. The turf where the tournament will be played is pretty similar to the one that we have in China, so that will be an added advantage for us," he said.

China will open its Asian Champions Trophy 2023 campaign against India on August 3. They will face off in the third match of the day.