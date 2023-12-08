"We have to be blamed for that" - Chief coach CR Kumar takes credit for India's loss to Spain in Junior Hockey World Cup match

In a heartbreaking development, team India could not meet expectations in the pool match versus Spain as the Junior Hockey World Cup 2023 continues. They suffered a 1-4 defeat as defender Rohit managed the only goal for India.

While Spain was going strong with two goals, India was back into the game with their first goal in the second half. However, the Spanish team successfully scored two more goals in the following quarters to keep command over the Uttam Singh-led team.

After India's defeat, the chief coach, CR Kumar, faced a list of questions, one of which was whether the lads in blue had lost the rhythm. Addressing the team's performance in Thursday's match, Kumar said:

"No, the rhythm is not there. We used a lot of skills for which we need some space. When we didn't get the space due to the penalty corner defence, then the skill didn't come into play. Only passes can help. Though we explain to the players, sometimes they don't get it. That's why passes are not sharp enough, and there are a lot of interceptions by diving. They immediately put pressure on the receiver, breaking the moves and intercepting the balls."

While accepting the mistake of not scoring goals against five opponent defenders, he said that although the team tried its best, it could not succeed. The coach was not hesitant to acknowledge the mistake made during the Hockey World Cup 2023 match versus Spain.

"We tried our best in the third and fourth quarters. That's how we won the penalty corners. Against five defenders, we couldn't score, and that's our mistake. We have to be blamed for that."

'Whatever has happened has become history,' CR Kumar not looking back to India's defeats in Hockey World Cup

India is now scheduled to play their next Hockey World Cup 2023 pool match on Saturday against Canada. Keeping in mind the current defeats, Kumar said the team will rectify its mistake to bounce back. Their ultimate goal is to get three points to reach the quarterfinals.

"Now whatever has happened has become history. There's no point in thinking and worrying about it. What's important is the match against Canada. After the Spain and Korea matches, we know where we stand. We have to work on it and try to get three points to finish in the pool and secure a spot in the quarterfinals."

Since one of the notable absences in India's Hockey World Cup squad is Sharda Nand Tiwari, Kumar added that his absence was missed. It is pertinent to mention that Tiwari has plenty of international experience and has played in esteemed events like Junior World Cup and Johor Cup. The coach said:

"We definitely miss Sharda Tivari because he's a very good flicker. He was the top scorer in the Johor Cup in 2022."

The Indian junior men’s hockey team will play against Canada on December 9.