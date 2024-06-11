Indian men's hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh lauded his boys on their display at the FIH Pro League 2023-24 tournament. India ended their campaign in disappointing fashion, suffering a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Great Britain on Sunday.

However, they put up an impressive showing, finishing with 24 points from 16 games. This included five wins, three shootout victories, five losses, and three shootout defeats. India is currently placed fourth on the points table.

Looking back at the team's performance, skipper Harmanpreet, in a Hockey India release, stated:

"The FIH Pro League 2023-24 has been an incredible journey for us. Some of our victories against strong teams like the Netherlands 2-2 (4-2 SO), Argentina (5-4), and Germany (3-0) highlight the hard work and determination of our squad. We have shown great resilience and teamwork throughout the tournament."

The tournament also served as a crucial preparation ground keeping the all-important Paris Olympics 2024 in mind. It will help the team assess their strengths and weaknesses going into the much-awaited Olympic Games.

"This league has been crucial in helping us understand our strengths and areas for improvement. Competing against top-tier teams has given us valuable insights into our game. We now know where we stand and what we need to work on to perform at our best on the global stage," Harmanpreet said, throwing light on the importance of the tournament.

The FIH Pro League 2023-34 is being contested between nine teams, including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, India, the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, and Ireland.

The league is set to continue until June 30. However, India drew curtains on their campaign, having all their 16 matches, thus wrapping up a tight and competitive season.

Next up, the team will return to Bengaluru for a brief camp before taking a short breather. The agenda will be to focus on areas of improvement and some fine-tuning.

“We have identified specific aspects of our game that need attention, and the upcoming camp will be vital in working on those areas. Our goal is to build on our performance and ensure we are fully prepared for the Paris Olympics,” Harmanpreet concluded.

Harmanpreet Singh emerges as India's standout performer at the FIH Pro League 2023-24

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh led from the front, finishing as the leading goal-scorer for India. He scored 12 goals, eight of which came from penalty corners and four from penalty strokes.

He is also the joint-highest goal-scorer in the tournament at present with Australia's Blake Grovers and Netherlands' Jip Janssen.

The Indian captain will be keen to carry his brilliant form into the Paris Olympics and lead the team from the front once again.