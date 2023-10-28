Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Hosts India defeat Malaysia 5-0 to register successive wins

India Women continue to dominate in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 as they defeated Malaysia Women on Saturday night to register their second successive victory in the competition.

For the second straight game, India dominated the opposition and registered another massive victory. Four different players scored for the team to complete the 5-0 drubbing of Malaysia.

While Vandana Katariya scored two goals, Sangita Kumari, Jyoti, and Lalremsiami found the back of the net one time each.

India dominated Malaysia right from the start, as they scored the first goal in the 7th minute as Vandana Katariya successfully converted a penalty corner. She repeated the feat in the 21st minute to double India's lead.

However, India killed the game in the 28th minute as Sangita Kumari and Lalremsiami scored back-to-back field goals to take the scoreline to 4-0.

Malaysia looked toothless during the whole game, and Jyoti also registered her name on the scoresheet with a field goal in the 38th minute. No further goals were scored in the game as India comfortably held on to their lead to complete another dominating victory.

China and Japan win their respective matches in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Japan Women's Team celerate a goal (Pic Credits: Hockey India)

In other matches, China defeated Thailand 6-0 to register another one-sided victory in the tournament.

Four different players scored goals for China, while Jiaqi Zhong completed a brilliant hat-trick. China dominated the game from the word go, and Thailand had no answers to their onslaught.

At the same time, Japan also defeated Korea 4-0 to register their second win in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

They also had four different goal scorers to seal the contest. It was a complete performance from Japan, as they were really compact in both departments of the attack and the defense.

India will be keen to extend their winning run as they face China in their next fixture of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Monday, October 30.