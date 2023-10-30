Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India beat China 2-1 in a tense encounter

India avenged their Asian Games defeat to China as they defeated the latter 2-1 in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Monday, October 30. India have been in splendid form in the competition so far as they now have three wins after three matches.

However, it was the toughest battle India have faced in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023. It was a game where both teams displayed their defensive prowess.

Both teams began the game searching for the opening goal but gave nothing away and managed to hold fort.

However, the Indian side got a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the 15th minute as they were awarded a penalty stroke. Deepika made no mistake in converting it to give India a 1-0 lead.

As China searched for an equalizer, Salima Tete found space in their defence and scored off a tomohawk in the 26th minute to double India's lead.

India get closer to the semifinals in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023

After doubling their lead, India searched for the third goal but China didn't give anything away. In the 41st minute, China came back into the contest after Jiaqi Zhong converted a penalty corner.

China tried their best to score another goal but India's defence did well to keep them at bay. Meanwhile, India failed to add to their goal tally and the game finished 2-1.

It was a deserving win for the Indian team that had lost to China in the recently concluded Asian Games 2023. Furthermore, they inched closer to the semifinal berth with three wins.

Elsewhere, Japan also registered their third win in the tournament after beating Thailand 4-0 in a one-sided contest. Meanwhile, Malaysia and Korea played an entertaining 1-1 draw to split points.

India will take on Japan in their next fixture of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, 31st October.