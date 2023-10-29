Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Malaysia, Match 6

The second day of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 saw a total of six teams compete across three hockey matches.

India retain top spot in the points table with six points and a goal difference of 11 from two games, having defeated Malaysia 5-0.

Meanwhile, Japan are in second place with six points and a goal difference of seven. They have also won both the matches they've played thus far against Malaysia and Korea.

China and Korea are placed third and fourth in the points table respectively with three points each. Both teams have won only one game so far and have a goal difference of five and -3, respectively.

Malaysia are yet to register a victory in the ongoing edition of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023. With a couple of losses, they find themselves in fifth place in the points table with a goal difference of -8.

Thailand is rock bottom of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 standings, having conceded 13 goals in the tournament. They are also yet to bag their first point in the tournament.

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India, Japan, China register victories on Day 2

Indian Women's Hockey Team players celebrates a goal (Image Credits: Hockey India)

Japan squared off against Korea in Match 4 of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023. They won the match 4-0, courtesy of goals from Aimi Kobayashi, Yuri Nagai, Miyu Hasegawa and Mai Toriyama.

In the second match of the day, Thailand took on China in another one-sided contest. China's attack was led by Zhong Jiaqi, who scored a hat-trick with two field goals and one penalty corner.

Ou Zixia, Ma Ning and Dan Wen were the three other goal scores for China as they beat Thailand 6-0.

The last encounter of the day saw India lock horns against Malaysia. The hosts thrashed Malaysia 5-0, with Vandana Katariya's twin penalty corner goals in the seventh and 21st minute.

Sangita Kumari and Lalremsiami found the back of the net in the 28th minute, while Jyoti scored the final goal of the night in the 38th minute.