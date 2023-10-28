Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Thailand, Match 3

The Women's Asian Champions Trophy saw three matches take place on the opening day of the competition (October 27).

India are placed atop the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 points table with three points. They have a good difference of six, having defeated Thailand 7-1 in their opening encounter this season.

Meanwhile, Japan and Korea are placed second and third, respectively, in the points table with three points apiece. The former side have a goal difference of three, while Korea have a goal difference of one.

Chian, who lost 1-0 to Korea are placed fourth in the standings with zero points. They are followed by Malaysia who have a goal difference of -3, having lost 0-3 to Japan in the season opener.

Thailand are languishing at the bottom of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 standings. They faced a humiliating 7-1 defeat against hosts India in the final encounter of the day.

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India, Japan, Korea register victories on opening day

Nisha in action for India against Thailand (Image Credits: Hockey India)

Japan took on Malaysia in Match 1 of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023. They won the match 3-0 with a goal each from Rika Ogawa, Mai Toriyama and Shiho Kobayakawa.

Rika and Shiho scored off penalty corners, while Toriyama scored a field goal for Japan to kick off their campaign with a victory.

The second match of the day saw China lock horns with Korea. An Sujin converted a penalty corner in the 18th minute of the match to guide Korea to a comfortable 1-0 victory.

Hosts India squared off against Malaysia in the third match of the tournament. India were leading 2-0 at the end of first quarter, courtesy of goals from Monika and Salima Tete.

Thailand's Supansa Samanso found the back of the net in the 22nd minute to make the scoreline 2-1. However, it was India's day in the outfield as they managed to find the back of the net five more times in the game.

Sangita Kumari scored a hat-trick, with a couple of goals coming off the final minute in the third quarter. Deepika and Lalremsiami were the two other to find the back of the net for the hosts.