Women's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024: India beat South Africa 6-3 in semi-final

India Women defeated South Africa Women 6-3 in the second semi-final match of the Women's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman.

South Africa took an early lead in the game, courtesy of a field goal by La Rey Teshawn De in the second minute. However, Akshata Abaso Dhekale struck two minutes later to level the scores.

South African skipper Toni Marks found the back of the net in the eighth minute. Meanwhile, Mariana Kujur scored in the 11th minute, again leveling the scores. The score read 2-2 at half-time.

Mumtaz Khan (21'), Dadaso Pisal Rutuja (23'), Jyoti Chhatri (25'), and Ajmina Kujur (26') scored a goal each for India in the second half to ensure they take a strong 6-2 lead in the semi-final.

Dirkie Chamberlain scored a consolation goal for South Africa in the 29th minute. However, it was too late to control the damage, as India went on to win the game 6-3 and make it to the final.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands defeated Poland 3-1 in the first semi-final of the Women's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024.

Amelia Katerla scored a goal in the sixth minute to guide Poland to an early 1-0 lead. However, their lead was snapped in the first half as Baat Noor De scored. She scored a field goal in the 11th minute and followed it up with a challenge goal in the 15th minute, ensuring the Dutch take a 2-1 lead at half-time.

Sosha Benninga found the back of the net in the 22nd minute to ensure the Netherlands a comfortable 3-1 victory in the semi-final.

Women's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024: India to meet the Netherlands in final

The Netherlands will take on India in the final of the Women's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 on Saturday, January 27, at 9:50 pm IST. The summit clash of the competition will be hosted at the Hockey Oman Venue in Al Amarat 119, Oman.

