Women's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Women's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 will take place in Oman from January 24 to January 27. A total of 16 teams will compete across four pools in the World Cup.

Pool A consists of Malaysia, Fiji, Oman, and the Netherlands, while Pool B will see Ukraine, South Africa, Australia, and Zambia fight for the two quarter-final spots.

Meanwhile, India, Poland, Namibia, and the United States are pitted in Pool C of the competition. Uruguay, New Zealand, Thailand, and Paraguay are drawn in Pool D of the tournament.

The top two teams from each pool at the end of the league stage will qualify for the quarter-finals. The winners of the quarter-finals will play in the semi-finals. All four quarters and two semis will be played on Friday, January 26.

The summit clash of the Women's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 will take place on Saturday, January 27.

Women's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, 24 January

Pool B - Australia vs Ukraine, 9:30 am

Pool B - Russia vs Zambia, 10:20 am

Pool A - Malaysia vs Oman, 11:10 am

Pool A - Netherlands vs Fiji, 12:00 pm

Pool C - India vs Poland, 12:50 pm

Pool C - United States vs Nambia, 1:40 pm

Pool D - New Zealand vs Thailand, 2:30 pm

Pool D - Uruguay vs Paraguay, 3:20 pm

Pool B - Ukraine vs Zambia, 4:10 pm

Pool B - Russia vs Australia, 5:10 pm

Pool A - Malaysia vs Netherlands, 6:00 pm

Pool A - Fiji vs Oman, 7:30 pm

Pool C - Poland vs Nambia, 8:20 pm

Pool C - United States vs India, 9:10 pm

Pool D - Thailand vs Paraguay, 10:00 pm

Pool D - Uruguay vs New Zealand, 10:50 pm

Thursday, 25 January

Pool B - Australia vs Zambia, 9:30 am

Pool B - Ukraine vs Russia, 10:20 am

Pool A - Netherlands vs Oman, 11:10 am

Pool A - Fiji vs Malaysia, 12:00 pm

Pool D - New Zealand vs Paraguay, 12:50 pm

Pool D - Thailand vs Uruguay, 1:40 pm

Pool C - India vs Nambia, 2:30 pm

Pool C - Poland vs United States, 3:20 pm

9th-16th Place - TBD vs TBD, 7:30 pm

9th-16th Place - TBD vs TBD, 8:40 pm

9th-16th Place - TBD vs TBD, 9:50 pm

9th-16th Place - TBD vs TBD, 11:00 pm

Friday, 26 January

1st Quarter-Final - TBD vs TBD, 9:30 am

2nd Quarter-Final - TBD vs TBD, 10:40 am

3rd Quarter-Final - TBD vs TBD, 11:50 am

4th Quarter-Final - TBD vs TBD, 1:00 pm

13th-16th Place - TBD vs TBD, 2:10 pm

13th-16th Place - TBD vs TBD, 3:20 pm

9th-12th Place - TBD vs TBD, 4:30 pm

9th-12th Place - TBD vs TBD, 5:40 pm

5th-8th Place - TBD vs TBD, 7:30 pm

5th-8th Place - TBD vs TBD, 8:40 pm

1st Semi-Final - TBD vs TBD, 9:50 pm

2nd Semi-Final - TBD vs TBD, 11:00 pm

Saturday, 27 January

15th-16th Place - TBD vs TBD, 10:30 am

13th-14th Place - TBD vs TBD, 11:40 am

11th-12th Place - TBD vs TBD, 12:50 pm

9th-10th Place - TBD vs TBD, 2:10 pm

7th-8th Place - TBD vs TBD, 3:10 pm

5th-6th Place - TBD vs TBD, 7:30 pm

3rd-4th Place - TBD vs TBD, 8:40 pm

Final - TBD vs TBD, 9:50 pm

Women's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024: Live-Streaming Details

The Women's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 will be live-streamed on JioCinema, while the matches will be televised on the Sports18 Network.

Women's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024: Full Squads

Australia

Jayde Temby, Tegan Neowhouse, Sienna Berry, Holly Gilbar, Jessica Moffat, Madeline Dooley, Samantha Morris, Eva Golusin, Dacia Koelmeyer, and Jamie Zimmerman.

Fiji

Magaret King, Melba Nautu, Divyankar Kumar, Elita Burusova, Tiara Dutta, Lora Bukalidi, Tailah Ah Yuk, Lala Ravatu, Maxine Browne, and Catherine Fabiano.

India

Mahima Choudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Abaso Dhekale Akshata, Mariana Kujur, Soreng Deepika, Ajmina Kujur, Rutaja Pisal, Mumtaz Khan, Rajani Etimarpu, and Bansari Solanki.

Malaysia

Nursyafika Ahmad, Safiqah Mat Isa, Zafirah Aziz, Syafiqah Zain, Qhairunisya Mohd, Ellya Ellias, Fitrinur Ramlee, Dian Nazeri, Zati Muhamad, and Siti Zainordin.

Namibia

Charlize Rix, Anthea Coetzee, Taramarie Myburgh, Jahntwa Kruger, Jaime Henckert, Jerrica Bartlett, Jivanka Kruger, Sunelle Ludwig, Azaylee Philander, and Petro Stoffberg.

Netherlands

Lana Kalse, Maartje Kaptein, Danique Van Der Veerdonk, Janneke Van De Venne, Floor De Haan, Noor De Baat, Bente Van Der Veldt, Sosha Benninga, Marloes Timmermans, and Kiki Gunneman.

New Zealand

Oriwa Hepi, Antonia Cortesi, Carissa Makea, Tulin Pritchard, Nikayla Bradley, Leah Arthur-Worsop, Hayley Cox, Holly Hilton-Jones, Keita Elliott, and Jayda Pawhau.

Oman

Rasha Al Lamki, Tamathir Al Balushi, Olaa Al Balushi, Ahad Al Saadi, Maroa Al Saidi, Khaloud Al Sinani, Buthaina Al Farsi, Hadil Al Sinani, Rahaf Al Sadi, and Marwa Al Khaifi.

Paraguay

Agustina Ramos, Mia Barreto, Gianinna Mendez, Paula Pistilli, Bella Lopez, Lorena Ruiz, Vianca Maciel, María Catebra, Pamela Benitez, and Yasmina Samudio.

Poland

Jagoda Arciszewska, Viktoria Zimmermann, Paula Slawinska, Dżesika Mazur, Natasza Suszynska, Julia Kucharska, Magdalena Pabiniak, Marta Kucharska, Sandra Tatarczuk, Monika Polewczak, Marlena Rybacha, Anna Gabara, Daria Skoraszewska, Oliwia Krychniak, Julia Balcerzak, Amelia Katerla, Marta Czujewicz, and Ewa Lewandowska.

South Africa

Grace Cochrane, Marguerite Van Wyk, Reabetswe Phume, Dirkie Chamberlain, Toni Marks, Teshawn De La Rey, Shirndre-Lee Simmons, Izelle Verster, Shanna Mendonca, and Merlé Kock.

Thailand

Watsana Saetan, Siraya Yimkrajang, Anongnat Piresram, Songkran Pasawat, Supansa Samanso, Natthakarn Aunjai, Kornkanok Sanpoung, Sudarat Noo-Keaw, Kunjira Inpa, and Jenjira Kijpakdee.

Ukraine

Tetiana Stepanchenko, Anna Tanchenko, Kateryna Popova, Anastasiia Shyshyna, Valeriia Zaitseva, Valeriia Rudychenko, Kateryna Shokalenko, Karyna Leonova, Veronika Movchan, and Kateryna Pokidko.

United States

Alyssa Klebasko, Kealsie Robles, Jacqueline Sumfest, Caroline Ramsey, Charlotte De Vries, Bethany Dykema, Linnea Gonzales, Lora Clarke, Jans Croon, and Abigail Burnett.

Uruguay

Maria Montans, Maria Bate, Magdalena Verga, Camila Piazza, Teresa Viana, Magdalena Gomez, Lupe Curutchague, Agustina Alles, Manuela Vilar, Camila Maria De, Martina Rago, and Florencia Penalba.

Zambia

Carol Nakombe, Loveness Mudenda, Chengelo Chungu, Ireen Mulenga, Harriet Mutangama, Martha Nankala, Rita Katoka, Annie Mvula, Brenda Kalunga, and Esther Mwale.