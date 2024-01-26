Women's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024: India thrash New Zealand 11-1 in quarter-final

India thrashed New Zealand 11-1 in their quarter-final match of the Women's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 on Friday, January 26 in Muscat, Oman.

New Zealand took an early lead in the game, courtesy of a field goal in the second minute. However, Soreng Deepika struck seconds later to level the scores.

Dadaso Pisal Rutuja found the back of the net in the ninth minute while Mumtaz Khan (10' & 11'), and Mariana Kujur (13' & 14') scored a brace each to help India gain a 6-1 lead at half-time.

Soreng Deepika (25' & 29') scored a brace in the second half to complete her hat-trick in the quarter-final clash against New Zealand. Dadaso Pisal Rutuja (22', 26' & 28') scored three goals in the second half to complete a double brace and guide India to a convincing 11-1 victory in the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands defeated Ukraine 4-2 in the first quarter-final clash while Poland brushed past Uruguay, defeating them 5-3. In other action, South Africa beat Malaysia 6-4 in Friday's third quarter-final match of the Women's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024.

Women's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024: Semi-Final Fixtures

The Netherlands will take on Poland in the first semi-final match of the Women's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 on Friday, January 26. The match will commence later in the day at 9:50 pm IST.

Meanwhile, South Africa will lock horns with India in the second semi-final fixture of the competition, scheduled to commence at 11:00 pm IST. Both matches will take place at the Hockey Oman Venue in Al Amarat 119, Oman.

Friday, January 26

1st Semi-Final: Netherlands vs Poland, 9:50 pm IST

2nd Semi-Final: India vs South Africa, 11:00 pm IST

(Both matches can be watched live on Sports18 Network & JioCinema)

ALSO READ | Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details