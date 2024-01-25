Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: India edges past Poland in a 5-4 thriller; beat United States 7-3

India Women defeated Poland Women 5-4 in their season opener of the Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, January 24.

Mumtaz Khan opened the scoring for India in the fourth minute before Soreng Deepika doubled India's lead off a field goal in the sixth minute. Julia Kucharska and Marlena Rybacha scored a goal each in the eighth and 10th minute, respectively to level the scores 2-2.

Mumtaz Khan found the back of the net in the 14th minute to ensure India ended the first half with a 3-2 lead.

Mariana Kujur scored a goal for India in the 23rd minute, while Paula Slawinska found the back of the net in the 27th minute for Poland. Meanwhile, Soreng Deepika scored a field goal in the 29th minute to extend India's lead to 5-3.

Monika Polewczak scored a consolation goal for Poland off a challenger goal in the 29th minute. The match eventually finished with a 5-4 scoreline in favor of India, courtesy of a brace each by Mumtaz Khan & Soreng Deepika and a goal by Mariana Kujur.

India squared off against the United States in their second outing of the Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 on Wednesday. Jacqueline Sumfest opened the scoring for the United States in the fourth minute.

Linnea Gonzales found the back of the net in the 14th minute to ensure the United States ended the first half with a 2-0 lead. Mahima Choudhary scored off a challenger goal in the 17th minute to keep India's hopes alive in the match.

Jacqueline Sumfest scored a goal in the 18th minute to extend the United States' lead to 3-1. Mariana Kujur (20' & 22'), and Soreng Deepika (23' and 25') scored a couple of goals each to bring India closer to victory.

Mumtaz Khan (27') and Ajmina Kujur (29') scored one goal each to ensure India got a comfortable 7-3 victory in their second outing of the tournament.

Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: India to take on Namibia in final group stage fixture

The Indian Team will lock horns with Namibia in a dead-rubber contest in Pool C of the Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman. The match will take place on Thursday, January 25, and will commence at 2:30 pm IST.

India have already secured a place in the competition's quarter-finals, while Namibia have crashed out of the tournament after two consecutive losses.

