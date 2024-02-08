Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Australia match

The Netherlands are placed at the top of the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 Points Table with 21 points, having won all seven matches they've played thus far in the competition.

China are second in the points table with nine points from four games, having won three matches and lost one. They have a goal difference of four, having scored nine goals and conceded five.

Australia occupy the third position with six points, having won a couple of matches and lost one from three outings. They have a goal difference of three, having scored six and conceded three.

Argentina (five points) and Great Britain (one point) are placed fourth and fifth in the standings, respectively. The two teams have played four matches each so far in the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24.

Germany and Belgium are fifth and sixth in the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 standings, respectively, with zero points each. Both nations are yet to begin their campaign at the competition.

India are placed eighth in the points table with zero points, having lost all three matches at home. They have a goal difference of -6, having scored a couple of goals and conceded eight.

India have registered three consecutive losses in the tournament and will look to end the Bhubaneswar leg with a win against the struggling United States.

Meanwhile, the United States are languishing at the bottom of the points table with three losses to their name. They have a goal difference of -12, having scored a goal and conceded 13.

Bhubaneswar leg of Women's FIH Pro League reaches last round

The Netherlands will face Australia, while hosts India will take on the United States in the last two matches of the Bhubaneswar leg on Friday. The Kalinga Hockey Stadium will play host to both games.

Friday, February 9

Netherlands vs Australia, 17:30 IST

India vs United States, 19:30 IST