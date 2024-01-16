Field Hockey
  • Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Italy, Match 12

Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Italy, Match 12

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Jan 16, 2024 21:40 IST
Women
Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Points Table

Germany thrashed the Czech Republic 10-0 on Day 3 of the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 on Tuesday (January 16) in Ranchi. They became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Japan registered a 2-0 victory over Chile in another Pool A contest to keep their Olympic Games hopes alive.

Germany and Japan finished first and second, respectively, in the Pool A standings with seven points each from three games. The two teams won a couple of matches and lost one each.

Germany finished their campaign with a goal difference of 13, while Japan finished the league stage with a goal difference of four.

Meanwhile, Chile finished third with three points from as many games. They registered one win and a couple of losses and ended their campaign with a goal difference of one.

The Czech Republic, on the other hand, finished at the bottom of the Pool A standings, having lost all three matches they played in the tournament. They ended their campaign with zero points and a negative goal difference of -18.

Pool A Points Table

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1Germany3210141137
2Japan32105147
3Chile31026513
4Czech Republic3003018-180

Speaking of the Pool B standings, the United States finished on top with nine points, having won all their league stage games. They scored four goals and conceded none in the tournament.

Meanwhile, India registered a 5-1 victory over Italy to make it to the semis of the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Ranchi. They finished their campaign with six points, having won a couple of matches and lost one.

New Zealand, on the other hand, finished third in Pool B with three points from as many games. They lost a couple of games and won a single one as they finished their campaign on a negative note.

Italy finished at the bottom of the standings, having lost all their league-stage matches in the competition. With zero points and a negative goal difference of -5, they crashed out of the competition.

Pool B Points Table

PositionTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPoints
1United States33004049
2India32018356
3New Zealand31024403
4Italy3003110-90

FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Ranchi: Day 3 Results (January 16)

Pool A - Germany beat Czech Republic 10-0

Pool A - Chile lost to Japan 0-2

Pool B - United States beat New Zealand 1-0

Pool B - India beat Italy 5-1

Edited by Tejas Rathi
