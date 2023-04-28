NZ-W vs GBR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women’s FIH Pro League – April 29th, 2023

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will lock horns with Great Britain Women (GBR-W) in the 35th match of the Women’s FIH Pro League. The match will take place at Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium in Christchurch on April 29.

New Zealand Women are yet to win a single match at home. They have suffered defeats in both of their games so far, including a 2-1 loss against Australia in the previous game. They are currently languishing in the bottom half of the points table with five points and a goal difference of -3.

After winning back-to-back games, Great Britain Women suffered their first defeat of the leg against Australia by a 3-1 margin. They are currently just one place above their rivals in seventh, with six points and a goal difference of -10.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs Great Britain Women, Match 35, FIH Women's Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: April 29, 2023, at 7:40 am IST

Venue: Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch

Squads to choose from

New Zealand Women

Grace O'Hanlon, Anna Crowley, Megan Hull, Stephanie Dickins, Tarryn Davey, Katie Doar, Rose Tynan, Aniwaka Haumaha, Casey Crowley, Olivia Shannon, Olivia Merry, Anna Willocks, Kaitlin Cotter, Alex Lukin, Ella Brown Hyatt, Liz Thompson, Hope Ralph, Madison Doar, Brodie Cochrane, Holly Pearson, Paige Blake, Kayla Reed, Tyler Lench, Brooke Roberts, Brittany Wang, Tessa Jopp, Alia Jaques, Kirsten Nation, Frances Davies, Kelsey Smith, Riana Pho, Tessa Reid, Tayla White, Louisa Tuilotolava, Philippa Norman, Isabella Gill, Jessica Kelly, Rebecca Baker, Hannah Cotter, Leah Butt, Emma Findlay

Great Britain Women

Maddie Hinch, Charlotte Watson, Grace Balsdon, Elizabeth Neal, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Fiona Burnet, Shona McCallin, Holly Hunt, Laura Unsworth, Sarah Jones, Fiona Crackles, Hannah Martin, Lily Owsley, Amy Tennant, Sarah Robertson, Miriam Pritchard, Jo Hunter, Anna Toman, Darcy Bourne, Tessa Howard, Jennifer Eadie, Alexandra Malzer, Sophie Hamilton, Olivia Hamilton, Peel Flora, Martha Taylor, Llily Walker, Kate Axford, Elena Rayer, Isabelle Petter, Sabbie Heesh, Amy Costello

Probable Playing XI

New Zealand Women

Grace O'Hanlon, Anna Crowley, Megan Hull, Stephanie Dickins, Tarryn Davey, Katie Doar, Rose Tynan, Aniwaka Haumaha, Casey Crowley, Olivia Shannon, Olivia Merry

Great Britain Women

Maddie Hinch, Grace Balsdon, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Shona McCallin, Holly Hunt, Sarah Jones, Fiona Crackles, Hannah Martin, Lily Owsley, Sarah Robertson

NZ-W vs GBR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Women’s FIH Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grace O'Hanlon, Giselle Ansley, Megan Hull, Stephanie Dickins, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Hannah Cotter, Katie Doar, Tessa Howard, Hannah Martin, Olivia Merry, Olivia Shannon

Captain: Megan Hull, Vice-Captain: Olivia Merry

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grace O'Hanlon, Giselle Ansley, Megan Hull, Stephanie Dickins, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Hannah Cotter, Katie Doar, Tessa Howard, Hannah Martin, Olivia Merry, Olivia Shannon

Captain: Stephanie Dickins, Vice-Captain: Olivia Shannon

