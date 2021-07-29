Olympics 2021: 3 talking points from India's 3-1 win against 2016 gold medalists Argentina in men’s hockey

The Indian men's hockey team have assured themselves of a quarter-final berth in the the Tokyo Olympics after a hard-fought 3-1 win against Argentina.

The Australians have already made it to the knockouts from Group A and the Indians can be certain of finishing amongst the top two - most likely second - in the points table.

The win against Argentina did not come easy as Carlos Retegui's team frustrated the Indians, who came hard at Los Leones only to be undone by a resolute defense and some outstanding goalkeeping.

#3 Two teams, two continents, two styles of hockey

Argentina sought to slow down India's pace Image Ctsy: Hockey India

What transpired on the pitch on Thursday morning was more than evident even to a casual onlooker as the two sides employed strategies that were diametrically opposite to each other.

For the first time in the competition, the Indian strikers launched themselves into the attack time and again in an attempt to breach the stubborn Argentinian defense with little success. The South Americans were happy to pass the ball around in their own half.

The experienced Argentinians did their utmost to frustrate the Indians by denying them opportunities in the striking circle, often double teaming the young Indian forwards who engaged in the same moves from the right flank repeatedly.

Moreover, the defending champions denied any manouverable space to the Indians by refusing to leave their own half for prolonged periods as they attempted to draw Graham Reid's boys forward and, in the process, create gaps for themselves.

The exasperation of the Indian coach was justifiable as his team penetrated the attacking circle 16 times in the first half and had no goals to show for their efforts.

#2 Carlos Retegui makes his presence felt

Carlos Retegui

The architect of Argentina's Rio win is now back in the saddle. He was unable to guide his side to a win against India, but his trademark strategy was on display in Tokyo.

It takes immense confidence to stay put in one's own half and engage in a series of never-ending back passes in a crucial encounter at the Olympic Games. And yet, the wily coach's plans nearly paid off when Matias Rey sneaked past the Indian defense and very nearly beat Sreejesh.

The Indian goalkeeper saved the day for his team by rushing out of goal as Varun chased from behind, thus foiling the 51-year-old coach's plans which could have hurt the Indians badly.

The obvious gameplan to defend in numbers and engage in a rare surprise attack to catch the opposition unaware was well thought of but failed to succeed on the day.

#1 Numbers that fail to instil confidence ahead of the knock-outs

The Indian strikers will need to be more creative Image Ctsy: Hockey India

The Indians ventured into the attacking circle no less than 28 times but were thwarted by the deep defense who, for the most part, engaged in clean tackles.

The lack of creativity in the striking circle remains a concern for India, who have failed to innovate, especially down the right flank with passes that were all too predictable.

Manpreet and co. will be up against strong European sides like Belgium, the Netherlands, or Germany in the knock-out game - all of whom have plenty of experience in their defensive line-ups. India will need to combine better in and around the striking circle.

What was heartening, however, was the manner in which young Dilpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar combined to score India's second goal, which effectively was the turning point of the game.

Edited by Samya Majumdar