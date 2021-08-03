Olympics 2021: Australia vs Germany men's hockey semi-finals, schedule and match timings (IST)

Australia and Germany will lock horns in the semi-finals of the men's hockey event at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Both teams possess plenty of firepower going forward, which means there could be a lot of goals in this encounter at the Oi Stadium in Tokyo.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming semi-final encounter between the two teams.

Germany look to end Australia's dominance

Australia have looked like one of the most dominant teams at the Olympics this year. They have scored a total of 25 goals heading into the semi-finals.

They finished top of their group and advanced to the semi-finals after beating Spain in a nervy penalty shootout.

Australia won Olympic gold in 2004 and bronze in 2012 and will be gunning to get their hands on the top prize this time around.

Germany, meanwhile, have been involved in some high-scoring games thus far. They have scored 22 goals in the tournament and will once again rely on their forwards to do the heavy lifting against Australia.

The Germans won the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and will be determined to go one step further this time around.

Olympics 2021: Germany vs Australia match timings

The game between Germany and Australia will be played at the Oi Stadium in Tokyo on August 3. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Olympics 2021: Germany vs Australia live streaming details

The game will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India. The game will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the game will be available on the Sony LIV app.

