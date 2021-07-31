Olympics 2021 men’s hockey quarterfinals: How India should approach the Great Britain match

The Indian men’s hockey team have looked extra-sharp since their humiliating 7-1 defeat against Australia at the Olympics 2021. They have won all other matches convincingly, finishing second in Pool A below Australia. They are all set to face Great Britain in the quarterfinals on August 1. A win would see them make the semifinals after 41 years, a moment every Indian hockey fan has been waiting for.

🚨 CONFIRMED 🚨



We will play 🇮🇳 at 13:00 BST on Sunday 1 August in our quarter-final 📅



The winner will play either Belgium or Spain in the semi-finals 🏑 pic.twitter.com/ZJ7YWuVjlN — Great Britain Hockey (@GBHockey) July 30, 2021

The Indians have been brilliant, showing a new-found resilience and patience in the dying minutes. While the Indians were already assured of a place in the knock-out before their last game against Japan, GBR had to battle it hard with Pool B toppers Belgium in their last match to be in the top four.

GBR had easy opponents in their first two matches and got off to a winning start. But Germany crushed them in their third match 5-1, which gave them the opportunity to think for themselves and regroup. They drew against the Netherlands and Belgium to finish third in Pool B.

India has faced GBR eight times at the Olympics and has a 50-50 record against them. India lost to Belgium in the quarterfinals of Rio 2016 while GBR failed to get past the group stage. Although GBR (England) finished fourth in the Hockey Men’s World Cup, their performance in the recent past hasn’t been inspiring as they finished sixth in the FIH Pro League this year.

What should India focus on to get past GBR?

The biggest positive from India’s last group match against Japan was that it proved forwards Gurjant, Shamsher, and others also have the capability to score field goals. They were silent for the first four matches but made it count when experienced forward Mandeep Singh was rested.

Sreejesh has been excellent under the bar and will look to continue this form into the quarters. Playing his third Olympics, the 33-year old custodian would look to come home with a medal.

India’s biggest strength lies in penalty corner conversion. With Varun now playing in the 16, it remains to be seen who Graham Reid will bench against GBR. India has a plethora of options when it comes to drag flicking. Harmanpreet, Rupinder Pal, Varun and Amit have all got the firepower to tear apart the opposition’s net.

So it’s decided. Indian men’s hockey team’s most important match in 41 years will be vs Great Britain in the Quarter Final #hockey #OLYMPICS Come on @TheHockeyIndia — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 30, 2021

Senior defender Birendra Lakra has been in and out of form and will need to step up when it matters the most. Graham Reid might decide to bench him too, as Surender has been impressive.

A litmus test for the young Indian forward line

Questions were raised on the forward line and team selection after India’s loss to the Kookaburras, but the Men in Blue bounced back to silence all critics. In the most decisive match, all eyes will be on the forward line on how they make the opportunities count.

Even if they fail to find field goals, they should make sure to create enough PCs for their expert drag flickers to get on the score sheet. Mandeep Singh is especially skilled at creating PCs out of nothing. The senior-most forward will have to step up as he hasn’t scored a single goal in the group stages.

The support staff will play a major role

During these high-pressure contests, all coaches can do is motivate the players. Physios and S&C coaches will have to make sure the old warhorses are fit enough to fight it out in the most important match. The debutants will need maximum motivation, considering their relative inexperience on the big stage.

The match will begin at 05:30 PM on August 1 and is expected to be a cracker of a contest.

Edited by SANJAY K K