India vs Spain men's hockey Olympics 2021 player ratings: Rupinder and Harmanpreet impress in comfortable 3-0 win

The Indian men's hockey team got their Olympics 2021 campaign back on track with a 3-0 victory over Spain in their third Pool A match.

India were beaten 1-7 by Australia in their previous outing which raised doubts over the team's ability to make it past the group stages. However, in today's match, India came out with an aggressive approach and scored 2 goals in the first quarter itself.

They seemed to have worked on the whiteboard after their previous game and removed all defensive frailties. After conceding 7 goals against Australia, they managed a clean sheet this time around. They kept the Spanish attackers at bay and fought off relentless pressure to earn a well-deserved clean sheet.

Overall, it was a solid performance from Team India. They performed as a unit and secured the 3 points to take them to the second position in Pool A. Let's take a look at the player ratings from today's match.

An Olympics-worthy performance from the Indian men's hockey team

PR Sreejesh - 9/10

After a tough loss at the hands of the Aussies, normal service resumed for India's goalkeeper against Spain. He kept a clean sheet, saving 6 goal scoring chances in all. It was a top class performance.

Rupinder Pal Singh - 10/10

The Indian defender is finally up and running at the Olympics. He scored 2 goals today - one from a penalty corner and one from a penalty stroke.

Surender Kumar - 8/10

Surender played a crucial part in India's defensive masterclass and helped with a number of key blocks and interceptions.

Harmanpreet Singh - 8/10

He might not have been among the goalscorers today but he was phenomenal in defense. He provided a crucial penalty corner block at the end of the third quarter. Had Spain scored that time, the score would have been 2-1 going into the final quarter, and it would have put a lot more pressure on India to hold on to their lead.

Amit Rohidas - 8/10

What a performance by Rohidas to mark his 100th cap for India. He charged up and down the field, contributing in attack and defense in equal proportions.

Manpreet Singh - 7/10

A good performance by the Indian captain. He made sure Indian attacking plays were executed despite the Spanish team pressing relentlessly.

Hardik Singh - 7/10

Hardik Singh made an impact on the game by contributing to the defense. He won a number of free hits for India.

Nilakanta Sharma - 8/10

Nilakanta Sharma was pivotal in midfield. He made sure that the defence and the attack were in sync and well connected. He was put under pressure by the Spanish team a number of times but he kept a cool head and retained possession for India.

Amit - 8/10

He completed the midfield quartet and gave a solid performance. He assisted the defense on a number of occasions. He also gave the delivery to Simranjeet for the first goal.

Mandeep Singh - 7/10

Mandeep will be ruing the fact that he could not get on the scoresheet for India. He had a chance in the fourth quarter but was denied by Cortis. Nonetheless, it was a good performance as he won India a penalty corner which got them their second goal.

Dilpreet Singh - 6/10

He stuck to his role and contributed to the team. It was a good supporting performance.

Simranjeet Singh - 9/10

Simranjeet impressed with his performance. He scored the first goal and won the penalty corner that led to India's third goal.

India now have to face Argentina and Japan in their remaining Pool A fixtures. They will hope to continue their good form and make it to the quarterfinals on the back of good performances.

