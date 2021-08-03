'Questionable refereeing'": Indian fans fuming over the number of penalty corners awarded to Belgium in Olympic hockey semifinals

The Indian team's loss against Belgium came as a big disappointment to many fans across the country. They were hoping to see India partake in a hockey final after four decades.

However, the Belgian team was driven by one of the best drag flickers in the world in Alexander Hendrickx. The Belgian star has scored 14 goals in this tournament and teams are usually on the edge anytime his team wins a PC.

India fought to the best of their abilities but ended up conceding 14 penalty corners, two of which were eventually converted by Hendrickx.

Some Indian fans didn't really like the fact that their team was on the receiving end of so many PCs with Hendrickx on the other side. They were less than happy with the PCs being awarded and questioned the refereeing.

Hendrickx ended up scoring a hat-trick, two of which came from PCs.

India put up a brave fight against the mighty Belgians

India started the game on the back foot after they conceded inside the first two minutes of the game. However, their resilience allowed them to get back into the game and take a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Alexander Hendrickx scored a jaw-dropping drag flick in the second quarter to make things 2-2 at the end of the second quarter. After an even 3rd quarter, the game went in the favor of the world champions in the 4th quarter.

Belgium added three goals in the final quarter to win the match and qualify for the finals of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Fans react to the penalty corner decisions in the game

As mentioned, Indian fans were not happy about the 14 penalty corner decisions which went in Belgium's favor during the semifinals. They questioned the refereeing decisions and here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:

Last 10-15 minutes & referees have always been our bugbear in #Hockey — iMac_too (@iMac_too) August 3, 2021

Indian Men's Hockey Team goes down against Belgium 2-5.



Hopefully the referee will live peacefully after this sham of a display.



Go for the bronze lads, @TheHockeyIndia! You did well.#Tokyo2020 #Hockey — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) August 3, 2021

Seems all hockey rules invoked against Indian hockey.

Referee’s integrity ?#Olympics #Hockey — Dharamveer Meena, IFS (@dharamifs_HP) August 3, 2021

Penalty corner merchants getting lot of help from referees. #Hockey — sidheswar (@sidheswarcasm) August 3, 2021

Visceral anger for hockey referees in my Punjabi whatsapp groups. All sorts of profanities. #Hockey #olympics — Pavneet Singh Chadha 🚜 🌾 (@pub_neat) August 3, 2021

Are the hockey referees really biased against the Indians or we are probably prejudiced to think so? their behaviour and decisions suggest they are biased though.. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 2, 2021

Heartbreaking, we gave our best n matched them in terms of quality, but some very biased referee decisions didn't help our cause. let's go for the 🥉 now. #indvsBel #Hockey #TeamIndia — Ryan (@ryandesa_7) August 3, 2021

Australian Referee is biased... 😡😡



India Vs Belgium #Tokyo2020 #Hockey — Abhinav Khare (@iabhinavKhare) August 3, 2021

I totally agree and it been happening for years now look like there R a set official, Referees taking their teams to achieve the best by invariably giving quick decision without even having referral in their disposal yet going out of way 2 awarding penalty stokes as if like gifts — tgeorgy (@tgeorgy) August 3, 2021

