SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 28th, 2023

South Africa (SA) will lock horns with India (IND) in the classification round match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 28.

After a shocking exit from the tournament, the Indian team made a stunning comeback in their first classification round match by thrashing Japan 8-0. The hosts will look to end their World Cup campaign with a win as they gear up to face the South African team in their final game of the tournament.

After a disappointing performance in the group stages, South Africa finally ended their winless streak as they registered a convincing 6-3 victory over Malaysia in their first classification round game. However, they have a tough task ahead against an in-form Indian team in the upcoming game.

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs India

Date & Time: January 28, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Nqobile Ntuli, Brad Sherwood, Connor Beauchamp, Dan Bell, Dayaan Cassiem, Estiaan Kriek, Gowan Jones, Guy Morgan, Jacques van Tonder, Jethro Eustice, Keenan Horne, Mustapha Cassiem, Nic Spooner, Nduduzo Lembethe, Ryan Julius, Samkelo Mvimbi, Sihle Ngubane, Tevin Kok

India

Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh

Probable Playing XI

South Africa

Gowan Jones, Connor Beauchamp, Jethro Eustice, Samkelo Mvimbi, Nduduzo Lembethe, Dayaan Cassiem, Keenan Horne, Tevin Kok, Guy Morgan, Nqobile Ntuli, Nicholas Spooner

India

RP Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Raj Kumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh

SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gowan Jones, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Connor Beauchamp, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Dayaan Cassiem, Nqobile Ntuli

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Amit Rohidas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gowan Jones, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Guy Morgan, Shamsher Singh, Dayaan Cassiem, Nqobile Ntuli

Captain: Manpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Varun Kumar

