Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023: Spain vs England preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

Spain and England will face off in the fourth match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament. The hosts Spain will be in action on Wednesday as they eye their second victory in the tournament.

In the first match, Spain edged past India and gained a convincing 2-1 victory. Pau Cunill and Joaquin Menini were the goal-scorers for the hosts on Tuesday.

England eye their first victory of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament, after picking up a draw in the first match. They were trailing 0-1 after Netherlands' Jip Janssen's goal in the 43rd minute. Sam Ward found the equaliser in the 58th minute to draw the match.

Spain vs England Match Details

Match: Spain vs England, Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament, July 2023

Date & Time: July 26, 2023, Wednesday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Terrassa, Spain

Spain vs England Head to Head

England and Spain will meet for the first time since their encounter in the World Cup earlier this year, where England defeated Spain by 4-0.

In fact, England has defeated Spain in all their last four encounters. Since November 2009, England and Spain met 14 times, where England has won six times. Spain won thrice, and five of their matches ended in a draw.

Matches played: 14

Spain- 3

England- 6

Draw- 5

(Since November 2009)

Spain vs England Probable XI

Spain

Menini Joaquin, Cunill Pau, Alonso Alejandro, Gonzalez Enrique, Iglesias Alvaro, Basterra José, Cunill Pepe, Clapes Gerard, Calzado Luis, Gispert Xavier, Miralles Marc.

England

Sam Ward, Wallace Zachary, Albery James, Rushmere Stuart, Creed Brendan, Goodfield David, Payne Oliver, Condon David, Bandurak Nicholas, Calnan Will, Nurse Timothy, Ramshaw Matthew

Spain vs England Match Prediction

Spain and England have had some epic battles in the past. However, in the last four matches, England has completely dominated the hosts and will be raring to go once again. They will begin this clash as favorites because of their recent record against the hosts Spain and will be hoping to pick up their first win of the tournament.

Either way, this match is expected to be a nail-biting contest, and if Spain can bring in their A-game, we are in for an absolute thriller on Wednesday.

Match Prediction: England to win this match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament

Spain vs England Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Watch Hockey