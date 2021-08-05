"Sreejesh for Bharat Ratna": Twitter wants Indian hockey team's wall to get country's topmost honour

P.R. Sreejesh has been a pillar of Indian hockey for over 15 years. His contribution to the team has been immense and, no doubt, he is the best goalkeeper in Indian hockey. His legacy has finally been cemented as a hockey great after India's bronze medal win at the Olympics.

The goalkeeper pulled off some outstanding saves to keep India in the game. His famous cat-like reflexes once again came up clutch and helped India to a 5-4 win.

Sreejesh once again stars in India's stunning win against Germany

The game saw nine goals, but there is no doubt that both goalkeepers tried their best. Both teams had a solid attack and kept making circle penetrations on each other's goals. This made things difficult for both keepers, but Sreejesh's vast experience helped him foil some terrific attempts by the Germans.

The Indians conceded an early goal as the Germans dominated the first quarter. But the 'Men in Blue' came back strong to draw things level. The drama continued as Germany scored two more goals to take a 3-1 lead.

India then made one of the most remarkable comebacks of the Olympics as they scored two goals to level 3-3 at halftime. The third quarter saw India play some fantastic hockey to score two more goals, making it 5-3.

P.R. Sreejesh was the hero of the fourth quarter. He conceded a goal from a penalty corner, which he must have been very disappointed about. But he made sure not to concede again as he pulled off some terrific saves to keep the Indians in the game.

The Germans had possession in the final 20 seconds. They made a fantastic play in a final effort to tie the game, but none of that worked as Sreejesh stood like a wall to give India a 5-4 win.

Fans want PR Sreejesh to be awarded the Bharat Ratna

PR Sreejesh is one of the most loved Indian hockey players. Fans took to Twitter to express their love and gratitude for his contributions to the team. Twitterati have demanded the keeper be awarded Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian honor.

Hello @vijayanpinarayi



When and where are we building that PR Sreejesh statue? #Hockey — Nevin (@nevinthomas) August 5, 2021

Give Bharat Ratna to Sreejesh. A childhood dream has come true. We finally win an Olympics Medal in Hockey!!!! — Mandar Bhide & 10 others (@sendtomandar) August 5, 2021

PR Sreejesh will go down in history as one of India’s best Goalkeeper. Sreejesh played 🔥🔥🔥🔥 for Team India.

Great Wall of India, PR Sreejesh. — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) August 5, 2021

Sreejesh is the dhoni of Indian hockey team, give him bharat Ratna, store his body and get him play in every world cup. — Garvyt (@ViscaGarv) August 5, 2021

PR Sreejesh has been the most loyal servant of the Indian hockey for the past one decade. And now he's won the Olympic medal in probably the last major tournament of his long, stellar career. What a man, what a player. pic.twitter.com/qGEVVncuYB — Аnton Kalashnikov (@AKalashnikov05) August 5, 2021

Congratulations india 🇮🇳 sreejesh should be given bharat ratna..what a player and the best goalkeeper ever 🇮🇳🎉 — maitri goyal (@attachedtoroots) August 5, 2021

PR Sreejesh has been playing for us since 2006.

Not sure how long would he play , But a well deserved medal for his contributions over the years.

Like how it has been for many other senior pros. — Ross Mosby - #Cheer4India (@Wilsharma) August 5, 2021

These are the kind of results you get when you believe in the process and work patiently with perseverance!



Today many will rejoice but let’s thank the coach and players to follow the system and having the self belief!



From not qualifying in 2008 to bronze in 2021. #Olympics — Sourav Sinha (@sourav_sinha) August 5, 2021

Bharat ratna for sreejesh what a man — Ajay_Nirwal (@ajaynirwal2) August 5, 2021

That Bronze will inspire a generation to pick up the game #HockeyIndiaTeam Well done guys and all of you should give your bronze medals to make a statue of #Sreejesh , Sreejesh for #bharatratna #Olympics #IndianHockey — Chida Murthy (@chidamn) August 5, 2021

Bharat Ratna to haq se banta hai... for #Sreejesh. Watta sportsman...!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Nilesh Sangoye (@NileshSangoye) August 5, 2021

