"Sreejesh for Bharat Ratna": Twitter wants Indian hockey team's wall to get country's topmost honour

P.R. Sreejesh has been a pillar of Indian hockey for over 15 years. His contribution to the team has been immense and, no doubt, he is the best goalkeeper in Indian hockey. His legacy has finally been cemented as a hockey great after India's bronze medal win at the Olympics.
The goalkeeper pulled off some outstanding saves to keep India in the game. His famous cat-like reflexes once again came up clutch and helped India to a 5-4 win.
Sreejesh once again stars in India's stunning win against Germany
The game saw nine goals, but there is no doubt that both goalkeepers tried their best. Both teams had a solid attack and kept making circle penetrations on each other's goals. This made things difficult for both keepers, but Sreejesh's vast experience helped him foil some terrific attempts by the Germans.
The Indians conceded an early goal as the Germans dominated the first quarter. But the 'Men in Blue' came back strong to draw things level. The drama continued as Germany scored two more goals to take a 3-1 lead.
India then made one of the most remarkable comebacks of the Olympics as they scored two goals to level 3-3 at halftime. The third quarter saw India play some fantastic hockey to score two more goals, making it 5-3.
P.R. Sreejesh was the hero of the fourth quarter. He conceded a goal from a penalty corner, which he must have been very disappointed about. But he made sure not to concede again as he pulled off some terrific saves to keep the Indians in the game.
The Germans had possession in the final 20 seconds. They made a fantastic play in a final effort to tie the game, but none of that worked as Sreejesh stood like a wall to give India a 5-4 win.
Fans want PR Sreejesh to be awarded the Bharat Ratna
PR Sreejesh is one of the most loved Indian hockey players. Fans took to Twitter to express their love and gratitude for his contributions to the team. Twitterati have demanded the keeper be awarded Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian honor.