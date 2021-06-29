Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule: Men's Hockey fixtures, India opponents, TV and Live streaming details

The much-anticipated Tokyo Olympics 2020 is hardly a month away from commencement. While teams and players are preparing hard to bag medals for their nation, let's take a look at all the details you need to know about the men's hockey event.

A total of 12 teams will compete in men's hockey at the Tokyo Olympics, divided across two pools of six teams each. Pool A consists of Australia, Argentina, India, Spain, New Zealand and Spain. Meanwhile, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Canada and South Africa have been drawn into Pool B of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's hockey event.

Each team will play five group stage matches, with the top four teams from each group progressing to the knockouts stage.

The league phase will take place from July 24-30, which will be followed by the quarter-finals and semi-finals on August 1 & 3, respectively. The bronze medal and gold medal matches are slated to be held on August 5.

Oi Hockey Stadium's North & South pitch will host the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's hockey team fixtures.

Here, we take a look at the men's hockey fixtures, match timings and live-streaming details:

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule: Men's Hockey fixtures, timings and venues (All times in IST)

The following is the complete schedule of the men's hockey event at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Saturday, 24 July

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Pool A, Japan vs Australia at 6:00 AM

Pool B, Netherlands vs Belgium at 8:15 AM

Pool B, Great Britain vs South Africa at 3:00 PM

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – South Pitch

Pool A, New Zealand vs India at 6:30 AM

Pool A, Argentina vs Spain at 8:45 AM

Pool B, Canada vs Germany at 3:30 PM

Saturday, 25 July

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Pool A, India vs Australia at 3:00 PM

Pool A, Spain vs New Zealand at 5:15 PM

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium – South Pitch

Pool A, Japan vs Argentina at 3:30 PM

Pool B, South Africa vs Netherlands at 5:45 PM

Monday, 26 July

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Pool B, Germany vs Belgium at 6:00 AM

Pool B, Great Britain vs Canada at 8:15 AM

Tuesday, 27 July

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Pool A, Argentina vs Australia at 6:00 AM

Pool A, Japan vs New Zealand at 8:15 AM

Pool B, Belgium vs South Africa at 3:00 PM

Pool B, Netherlands vs Canada at 5:15 PM

Venues: Oi Hockey Stadium – South Pitch

Pool A, India vs Spain at 6:30 AM

Pool B, Germany vs Great Britain at 8:45 AM

Wednesday, 28 July

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Pool A, Japan vs Spain at 5:15 PM

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – South Pitch

Pool A, Australia vs New Zealand at 5:45 PM

Thursday, 29 July

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Pool A, India vs Argentina at 6:00 AM

Pool B, South Africa vs Germany at 8:15 AM

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – South Pitch

Pool B, Belgium vs Canada at 6:30 AM

Pool B, Netherlands vs Great Britain at 8:45 AM

Friday, 30 July

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Pool A, Japan vs India at 3:00 PM

Pool B, Germany vs Netherlands at 5:45 PM

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – South Pitch

Pool A, Australia vs Spain at 6:30 AM

Pool B, Canada vs South Africa at 8:45 AM

Pool A, Argentina vs New Zealand at 3:30 PM

Pool B, Belgium vs Great Britain at 5:45 PM

Sunday, 1 August

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Quarter-Final 1 at 6:00 AM

Quarter-Final 2 at 8:30 AM

Quarter-Final 3 at 3:00 PM

Quarter-Final 4 at 5:30 PM

Tuesday, 3 August

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Semi-Final 1 at 7:00 AM

Semi-Final 2 at 3:30 PM

Thursday, 5 August

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium – North Pitch

Bronze Medal Match at 7:00 AM

Gold Medal Match at 3:30 PM

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian men's hockey team's opponents

We were King and we can be again!



I'm hopeful that India will revive it's lost glory in hockey. India's both Men's & Women's teams are ready & well prepared for Tokyo Olympics. #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SbTyGq9fpV — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 26, 2021

The Indian men's hockey team has been drawn into Group A alongside New Zealand, Argentina, Australia, Spain and Japan.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule: Men's hockey tv & live-streaming details

Sony Pictures Sports Network has acquired the rights to telecast the Tokyo Olympics men's hockey matches for fans in India. Fans can also catch live action on the Sony LIV app & website.

