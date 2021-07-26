Olympics 2021: India vs Spain men's hockey preview & prediction

The Indian men's hockey team will take on Spain in their third Group A match at the Olympics 2021.

After an edgy 3-2 win against New Zealand, the Indians suffered a humiliating 1-7 drubbing in their second encounter against Australia.

Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, seated all by himself with head bowed down after being let down by a slow defense and a seemingly nonexistent midfield, was an image that best described the side that was hit by an Aussie cyclone that no one saw coming.

After a welcome day's rest, the Indians will now take on a Spanish side that lost to New Zealand in their second group encounter after holding the Argentinians in their Olympic opener.

While the Indians are a superior team in terms of sheer quality, the Spanish have the advantage of having played the EuroHockey Championships last month against some of the very best teams.

The Indians will, however, be encouraged by the fact the Red Sticks have not been in the best of form of late. They ended up fifth in the EuroHockey Championships and at the bottom of the standings in the 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League.

The Pro League game between India and Spain had to be canceled due to the pandemic, but Graham Reid's boys did play the Red Sticks as part of a Belgium tour in 2019.

In Antwerp, the Indians walloped Spain in both their tour matches 6-1 and 5-1, and will begin favorites on Tuesday morning.

Manpreet Singh, who was well marked by the Australians, will need to break free to assist his less experienced team-mates in midfield while the Indian forwards cannot afford another off-day.

The three-time silver medalists Spain have two extremely gifted strikers in Xavi Lleonart and Pau Quemada with the vastly experienced Miguel Delas leading the side.

The one man who has been at the forefront of Spanish hockey for years is 38-year-old veteran goalkeeper Quico Cortes. He was at Beijing when Spain won silver in 2008.

The Spaniards made an early exit from the Odisha World Cup in 2018. However, they are an attacking side who can be dangerous when let loose. The Indian defense, who were all at sea against the Aussies, will need to reband fast.

Do not miss the action that begins at 0630 IST on Tuesday, July 27.

FIH Rankings:

India - 4

Spain - 9

Prediction:

It is more than likely that Spain will attempt to exert early pressure on the Indians who may not be in the best frame of mind after a huge defeat. Keeping a clean slate in the first quarter will be vital for Sreejesh to allow the team to regain confidence as the game progresses.

Score Prediction: India 3 - Spain 1

Edited by SANJAY K K