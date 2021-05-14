Know Your Opponents - Tokyo Olympics: Indian men's hockey team's opponents - Spain

The Tokyo Olympics is just 70 days away and it can't be more exciting to see your top stars in action at the sports' grandest stage. Out of all sports at the Olympics, field hockey is one of the most engaging among all, with palpitations running up and down for the entire 60 minutes.

It was raining goals when the Indian men’s hockey team met Spain last time in 2019 in Antwerp. The Manpreet Singh-led side plundered 11 goals against the Spanish Armada in two games (5-1, 6-1) in what was one of the most memorable tours for India.

They also defeated World Champions Belgium twice on the tour, thus remaining unbeaten.

Fast forward to 2021, India would have faced the same opponent in Valencia two days from now in the ongoing FIH Pro League. However, with travel restrictions put in place due to the rapid surge in COVID cases in India, the ties had to be postponed until further notice.

With the Coronavirus taking center stage, it is unlikely both teams will face each other anytime. They will meet directly at the Tokyo Olympics group stage on July 27 at the Oi Hockey Stadium. In this article of the Know Your Opponents series, we take a look at Spain.

History

Spain can be deemed as one of the unluckiest teams in men’s hockey. They have reached the World Cup final twice (1971, 1988) besides making it to the Olympic summit clash thrice (1980, 1996, 2008). But each time they fell short by the smallest of margins to the ultimate glory.

Ranked ninth in the world, the Tokyo Olympics gives a perfect platform for the Spanish Armada to regain its lost glory. Clubbed with some of the toughest teams on the international circuit in Pool A, the job is tough for Spain.

But one never knows if they might surprise onlookers at the Tokyo Olympics, given their history in the competition.

Spain's qualification for the Tokyo Olympics

The road to the Tokyo Olympics wasn’t easy for Spain. Spain failed to make the cut at the 2019 EuroHockey Championship despite reaching the final. Thus, they were left to face France in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers the same year to qualify for the Olympics.

Down 1-3 at half time, Spain made a brilliant comeback in the final two quarters, thanks to a Pau Quemada brace. With the winner taking it all in the second and final game, France went ahead again. But Spain managed to hold on to their third quarter lead to win the game 3-2 and book their Tokyo Olympics spot.

Current form

Spain are in the worst possible situation in the ongoing FIH Pro League, occupying last place in the nine-team table. Out of the 10 games they have played, Spain have managed to win just two games – against Argentina and New Zealand.

With the COVID-19 pandemic hampering preparations ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, it remains to be seen how the Miquel Delas-led side fares at the big-ticket event against some of the biggies of the game.