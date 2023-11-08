Top 3 Indian performers at Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023

The Indian women's hockey team clinched the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 without breaking a sweat. They were the best side in the competition by a mile and they deservingly won the trophy by thrashing Japan 4-0 in the final.

The Indian eves played a complete game as they were dominant in both departments, including the attack and the defense. It was a memorable run for the Indian side in the tournament as they became the champions without losing a single game.

Losing seems far-fetched now as they didn't even play a draw in seven matches. They won all five league matches to qualify for the last four followed by wins in the semifinal and final, respectively.

If we talk about numbers, India scored a total of 27 goals in the Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2023. These goals came from the sticks of 10 different players, with Kumari Sangita leading the scoring charts for the team with six strikes.

In defense, the Indian team conceded only three goals across seven matches and kept a clean sheet in four games. While it was a complete team performance from the Indian team, we will still take a look at the top three Indian performers at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 below.

#3 Udita

Udita (R) is one of India's finest defenders.

The defenders usually don't receive the credits they deserve. But Udita should get all the appreciation for her solid performances at the heart of India's defense in the Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2023.

The 25-year-old worked tirelessly to break the opposition's attack and rarely allowed them the space to work with in the final third. She played a vital role in India's defense as they managed to keep four clean sheets in the competition.

Notably, India kept clean sheets in the semifinal and final as well. Whether included in the starting XI or called upon as a sub, Udita delivered whenever the team needed her.

#2 Salima Tete

Salima Tete (#30) scored five times for India at the Asian Champions Trophy.

The midfielder played a pivotal role in India's title-winning run in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. She finished as the third-highest goalscorer in the tournament and was India's second-highest goalscorer with five strikes to her name.

Salima Tete scored four field goals and one goal from a penalty corner. She found her name on the scoresheet in four different matches, including a crucial goal in the semifinal against South Korea.

In addition to that, Salima Tete also contributed to the defense many times whenever the team needed her. The 21-year-old was certainly one of the best Indian players on the pitch during the Asian Women's Champions Trophy, given her displays at both ends of the pitch.

#1 Sangita Kumari

Sangita Kumari (L) was a star for India at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

With six goals in seven matches, Sangita Kumari finished as the second-highest goal-scorer in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023. She also finished as India's top scorer.

Sangita Kumari began her run in the competition with a bang as she scored a hattrick in India's opening game against Thailand. She carried forward that form to score the winner against Japan in the league game.

Sangita Kumari scored in four different games for India, including the crucial opening goal against Japan in the final. She was critical in India's attacking surge in the tournament and was the nation's star performer at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023.