Watch: PR Sreejesh makes last-second penalty corner save to help India win men's hockey bronze medal

P.R. Sreejesh's wonder save in the final few seconds helped India to a historic win against Germany. The goalkeeper showed once again why he is called the 'Wall of India' with his clutch saves in the game.

With just 6 seconds left, the Germans had a penalty corner to level things against the Indians. However, Sreejesh did not let the attempt get to the goal as he pulled off a stunning save to keep the PC out. That clutch save by him sealed the game in India's favor as they emerged 5-4 winners in the bronze medal match.

Watch: PR Sreejesh's terrific save to help India win

India win a thriller against Germany

The high scoring encounter saw 9 goals being in the match. The Germans started off well by scoring a goal inside the first 2 minutes. They dominated the entire first quarter and kept the lead going into the second.

The Indians, however, equalized in the second quarter only to concede 2 more goals minutes later. It made the scoreline 3-1 in favor of Germany. The Indian resurrgence started after that as they completed a historic comeback to make the score 5-3 ahead of the 4th quarter.

With a comfortable 2-goal lead in hand, the Indians entered the penultimate quarter looking to complete a famous victory. Germany made things a little more interesting after they scored a terrific penalty corner. They removed their keeper to get more attacking power uptop.

The Germans had a final chance to draw the game, as they got a penalty corner in the dying seconds of the match. However, their effort was denied by the Indian goalkeeper who pulled off a stunning save to give India a 5-4 win.

Fans react to PR Sreejesh's brilliant last minute save

The match tested the nerves of all the hockey fans in India. The final penalty corner had everyone biting their nails before Sreejesh's stunning save. His brilliance in the final few minutes was appreciated by the fans. Twitter has been buzzing with messages of love and appreciation for the Indian keeper.

PR Sreejesh at the age of 35 is the oldest Indian goal keeper to be a part of medal winning team in field hockey in Olympics(where age data available).



Nb : Cyril Michie at the age of 35 played one match as goaltender for Team India in 1936 which we won the gold medal. — Sooraj Ayyappan (@SoorajAyyappan_) August 5, 2021

This man on top of the goalpost has made us feel on top of the world ❤️🥰



Undoubtedly #Sreejesh is a show stealer 😁😂#hocket #IndianHockey #HistoryCreated #IndiaAtOlympics pic.twitter.com/Paf1uinHhj — Drspeaks👩‍⚕️ (@being_eyedolls) August 5, 2021

PR Sreejesh is on top of the world! Deservedly so. Absolutely deserves the medal. https://t.co/vH8zSdRx7C — Kartik Sethi (@MugglooBaccha21) August 5, 2021

5-4 India victorious

We did it. What a win!

My team did it.



Love my team

Champion!!

Jio mere laal!!

It's a story of comeback



Sreejesh is the new wall

Moment to remember

Bronze for India#Hockey #IND #IndianHockeyTeam #indiaattokyo #Olympics #Olympicsindia pic.twitter.com/6m7kgGw32K — ℙ𝕣𝕒𝕕𝕖𝕖𝕡 ℙ𝕂ℝ🙏 🇮🇳 (@pkrstudies) August 5, 2021

PR SREEJESH WHAT AN ICON — Dechamma (@dechammaa) August 5, 2021

#Hockey It's time for proud, Finally indian men's Hockey (national game of India) Got the Olympic medal, After 41 years. Congratulations to Indian Hockey Team especially to Sreejesh, the wall of men's hockey. 👏👏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/uEBZ1uLtho — Srikanth Devarakonda 1851421 (@1851421Srikanth) August 5, 2021

That save by sreejesh!!!! After a wait of 4 Decades. We won!! We made it! We are freakin proud of this boys 😭🥉 It's not just a medal. Dream of billion Indians!! Congratulations Boys 😭❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Iu9ubdjZ0x — Prateeksha (Tharah)🦋 (@BavaPrateeksha) August 5, 2021

#Hockey | The Great Wall of India! PR Sreejesh moments after India beat Germany to win a #Bronze, their first #Olympics medal in 41 years.#Tokyo2020 #IndvsGer pic.twitter.com/4rOyHoBEAo — Bhupendra Singh (ਜਵਾਈ ਭਗਤਾਂ ਦਾ) (@Bhupendra612000) August 5, 2021

PR Sreejesh, The great wall of India.



Still standing tall and making all the difference. ❤️#Hockey #Olympics pic.twitter.com/6cuZjnjdEO — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) August 1, 2021

Edited by Diptanil Roy