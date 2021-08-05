Watch: PR Sreejesh makes last-second penalty corner save to help India win men's hockey bronze medal

P.R. Sreejesh's wonder save in the final few seconds helped India to a historic win against Germany. The goalkeeper showed once again why he is called the 'Wall of India' with his clutch saves in the game.
With just 6 seconds left, the Germans had a penalty corner to level things against the Indians. However, Sreejesh did not let the attempt get to the goal as he pulled off a stunning save to keep the PC out. That clutch save by him sealed the game in India's favor as they emerged 5-4 winners in the bronze medal match.
Watch: PR Sreejesh's terrific save to help India win
India win a thriller against Germany
The high scoring encounter saw 9 goals being in the match. The Germans started off well by scoring a goal inside the first 2 minutes. They dominated the entire first quarter and kept the lead going into the second.
The Indians, however, equalized in the second quarter only to concede 2 more goals minutes later. It made the scoreline 3-1 in favor of Germany. The Indian resurrgence started after that as they completed a historic comeback to make the score 5-3 ahead of the 4th quarter.
With a comfortable 2-goal lead in hand, the Indians entered the penultimate quarter looking to complete a famous victory. Germany made things a little more interesting after they scored a terrific penalty corner. They removed their keeper to get more attacking power uptop.
The Germans had a final chance to draw the game, as they got a penalty corner in the dying seconds of the match. However, their effort was denied by the Indian goalkeeper who pulled off a stunning save to give India a 5-4 win.
Fans react to PR Sreejesh's brilliant last minute save
The match tested the nerves of all the hockey fans in India. The final penalty corner had everyone biting their nails before Sreejesh's stunning save. His brilliance in the final few minutes was appreciated by the fans. Twitter has been buzzing with messages of love and appreciation for the Indian keeper.