Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: China vs India preview, head-to-head, prediction and live streaming details

India will face China in their third game of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Monday (30th October) at 8:30 pm IST.

India have made a positive start to their campaign with back-to-back victories. They began their campaign with a 7-1 win over Thailand and beat Malaysia 5-0 in their second game.

On the other hand, China have won one game and lost one out of their two matches. They lost their opening game 0-1 to Korea but defeated Thailand 6-0 in their second game.

India will now look to get closer to the semifinal spot by extending their winning run, while China will also try to build some momentum with consecutive wins.

China vs India Match Details

Match Details: China vs India, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: October 30, 2023, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium

India vs China: Head-to-head record

These two sides have always been fierce competitors but India hold a slight advantage over China. The two sides have met 23 times so far and India have won 11 matches while two games ended up as a draw.

Total Matches: 23

India wins: 11

China wins: 10

Draws: 2

China vs India Squads

China

OU Zixia, Zhang Ying, Chen Yi, Ma Ning, Bingfeng Gu, Yang Liu, Huang Haiyan, Dan Wen, Yang Haoting, Chen Yang, Zou Meirong, Zhang Xiaoxue, Xu Wenyu, Luo Tiantian, Li Xinhuan, Zeng Xueling, Liu Ping, Zhou Ying, Zhong Jiaqi, and Tan Jinzhuang

India

Ishika Chaudhary, Sonika, Monika, Sangita Kumari, Deep Grace Ekka, Savita, Udita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Neha, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Nisha, Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, and Vandana Katariya

China vs India Probable XI

China

Bingfeng Gu, Liu Yang, Yi Chen, Ning Ma, Haiyan Huang, Zixia Ou, Meirong Zou, Haoting Yang, Wenyu Xu, Xinhuan Li, and Xueling Zeng

India

Deep Grace Ekka, Sonika, Nikki Pradhan, Savita, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Udita, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, and Salima Tete

China vs India Prediction

China looked out of sorts in their first game but picked up the pace against Thailand. However, they still need to improve their game while attacking and reduce the number of mispasses.

At the same time, India have been well-organized in both attack and defence in their first two games. They are playing a complete game at the moment and it would be difficult to stop them.

Prediction: India expected to win.

China vs India Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 5)

Live Streaming: Sony LIV