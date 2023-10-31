Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Japan vs India preview, head-to-head, prediction and live streaming details

India are all set to lock horns with Japan in their 4th match of the ongoing Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The game will be played on Tuesday (October 31) at 8:30 pm IST.

India have been unstoppable in the competition so far as they have all of their three matches. After thrashing Thailand and Malaysia, India also defeated China 2-1 in their previous fixture.

On the other hand, Japan also have had a strong run in the competition. They are also unbeaten with wins in all their three games. Japan defeated Malaysia and Korea in their first two games, while defeating Thailand 4-0 in their previous contest.

Both teams will look to extend their respective unbeaten run here as another victory will almost seal their qualification to the semifinal.

Japan vs India Match Details

Match Details: Japan vs India, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: October 31, 2023, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium

Japan vs India: Head-to-head record

These two sides have been each other's nemesis with a close head-to-head record. However, Japan have a slight upper hand with 14 wins against India's 12 wins.

Total Matches: 29

India wins: 12

Japan wins: 14

Draws: 3

Japan vs India Squads

Japan

Nagai Yuri, Suzuki Miyu, Nagai Hazuki, Nakamura Eika, Tanaka Akio, Oikawa Shihori, Kozuka Miki, Kobayakawa Shiho, Toriyama Mai, Fujibayashi Chiko, Nakagomi Akari, Urata Kana, Shimada Amiru, Kobayashi Aimi, Hasegawa Miyu, Omoto Sakurako, Kawai Jyunon, and Ogawa Rika

India

Ishika Chaudhary, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Deep Grace Ekka, Savita, Sonika, Monika, Sangita Kumari, Udita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Baljeet Kaur, Nisha, Salima Tete, Nikki Pradhan, Neha, Jyoti, Lalremsiami, and Vandana Katariya

Japan vs India Probable XI

Japan

Eika Nakamura, Yuri Nagai, Hazuki Nagai, Shihori Oikawa, Miki Kozuka, Chiko Fujibayashi, Kana Urata, Sakurako Omoto, Aimi Kobayashi, Miyu Hasegawa, and Rika Ogawa

India

Deep Grace Ekka, Monika, Sonika, Nikki Pradhan, Savita, Vandana Katariya, Udita, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, and Deepika

Japan vs India Prediction

Japan have played some wonderful hockey and won all of their games comprehensively. However, India have also defeated two of those opponents by a big margin. Furthermore, the Women in Blue are coming to this game after defeating China and it will boost their confidence massively.

Prediction: India are expected to win.

Japan vs India Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 5)

Live Streaming: Sony LIV