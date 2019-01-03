×
YOG silver medallists Salima and Lalremsiami named in Hockey national camp

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    03 Jan 2019, 14:19 IST

Lalremsiami (left) in action during the Hockey 5s event at Buenos Aires Youth Olympics
Lalremsiami (left) in action during the Hockey 5s event at Buenos Aires Youth Olympics

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Youth Olympic silver medallists Salima Tete and Lalremsiami were included in a 33-member core probable group for the women's hockey national camp, beginning in Bengaluru from Friday.

The camp to be held ahead of India's tour of Spain starting January 24 will be conducted under the watchful eyes of chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.

"We will be working on getting to the right fitness level in a short 20-day camp to play matches during the team's tour to Spain. We also want to train some new things we want to implement in our game," Marijne said.

The Indian women's team produced some improved performances last year and jumped up the world rankings to No.9. They also brought home the silver medal from the Asian Champions Trophy and Asian Games.

They also put up an impressive performance at the Commonwealth Games last year, where they lost to Australia in the semifinal.

Asked about the areas the team needs to improve this year as they attempt to win Olympic qualification, Marijne said: "Better finishing and creating more scoring opportunities are the two key areas we need to improve.

"Having someone like Australia's Glenn Turner was good but we can't expect that we will now score more goals because of that 10-day camp.

"Every input will only improve the process of scoring more goals and this camp with Glenn was one of them. He shared his experience from his career and those things can help players," he added.

Apart from Tete and Lalremsiami, several senior players retained their place in the core group.

Among goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu and Sonal Minj have received a call-up while defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Sushila Chanu Phukhrambam, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam, Mahima Choudhary and Nisha have also been included by Hockey India.

Midfielders Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Neha Goyal, Udita, Jyoti, Anuja Singh, Shyama Tidgam, Sonika, Karishma Yadav also found a place in the squad.

Forwards Rani, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Anupa Barla, Priyanka Wankhede, Reena Khokhar and Leelavathy Mallamada Jaya will also try to hone their skills in the camp ahead of the team's tour to Spain starting January 24.

Core Group:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Sonal Minj.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Sushila Chanu Phukhrambam, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam, Mahima Choudhary, Nisha, Salima Tete. Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Neha Goyal, Udita, Jyoti, Anuja Singh, Shyama Tidgam, Sonika, Karishma Yadav.

Forwards: Rani, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Anupa Barla, Priyanka Wankhede, Reena Khokhar, Leelavathy Mallamada Jaya

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
33-member core group named for Indian women's hockey camp
