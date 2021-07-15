5 possible finishes for the Ultimate X Match at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary

IMPACT Wrestling's X Division will be returning after a two-year hiatus at Slammiversary. Don Callis' creation has been a feature on IMPACT Wrestling/TNA since 2003. Josh Alexander will be defending his X Division Championship against Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams and Chris Bey.

The match came into being after a 5-way match between the contenders ended in a no contest at IMPACT Wrestling's Against All Odds. This match type usually ends up being the highlight of the show. This year should be no different considering the talent involved. A number of different finishes are possible, some extremely unlikely but not entirely implausible. Let's take a look at five possible results for this match at Slammiversary.

#5. The Ultimate Opportunist of IMPACT Wrestling Rohit Raju wins at Slammiversary

Rohit Raju is a former champion

Rohit Raju is probably the least likely to emerge as the winner at Slammiversary but he cannot be discounted entirely. The one-time IMPACT Wrestling X Division Champion bent rules, utilized loopholes and weasled his way out of multiple dangerous situations during his title reign.

Having realigned himself with Desi Hit Squad member Mahabali Shera, Raju is in a strong position to go all the way and become champion for the second time. He's also aligned himself with Ace Austin. Should the heels, aided by the monstrous Shera, clear the field for themselves, both men will have a much better chance of retrieving the prize.

This will be Rohit Raju's first ever outing in an Ultimate X match but he defeated every opponent bar Josh Alexander during his first title reign. Perhaps that confidence, the know-how of getting the better of four of the five opponents and the looming threat of Mahabali Shera interfering helps him pull off what would be a monumental upset at Slammiversary.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain