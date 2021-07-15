The 6 greatest Slammiversary matches of all time

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary is this Saturday on pay-per-view and is one of the biggest events for the company. Over the years, the show has built a legacy of holding the Match of the Year for IMPACT. The stars of the promotion always seem to step up and deliver their best performances at this summer's event. With 16 shows in the history of this event, there have been many standout performers.

AJ Styles has furthered his spot as one of the greatest to ever step foot in an IMPACT Wrestling ring at Slammiversary, while Gail Kim has often taken center stage and added legitimacy to the Knockouts division. Over recent years, Sami Callihan has been awarded two Match of the Year awards for his efforts here.

With this year's event coming up this weekend, it seems like an ideal time to look back and remember the greatest matches to take place on this show. In this article, let's take a look at the six greatest Slammiversary matches of all time.

#6 Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell - Last Woman Standing Match (Slammiversary 2013)

The Knockouts division has been one of the hallmarks of IMPACT Wrestling for a number of years. To many fans, the greatest Knockout of all time is Gail Kim. She has had many memorable feuds with the likes of Awesome Kong and Jacqueline, but Taryn Terrell would enter that conversation ahead of the 2013 Slammiversary.

At Lockdown 2013, Velvet Sky defeated Gail Kim to successfully defend the Knockouts Championship after special guest referee Taryn Terrell interfered. Gail would get a measure of revenge by attacking Terrell backstage. Taryn was put on probation and then eventually fired as a Knockouts referee, but she was then signed as a competitor to face Gail Kim at Slammiversary.

The bout was made the Last Woman Standing Match with ODB as a special guest referee and proved to be one of the hardest hitting Knockouts encounters in company history. The two ladies didn't hold anything back and went at it non-stop. It was a physically intense, brutal match with an exhilarating finish.

Gail Kim looked to finish Taryn Terrell with a piledriver on the ramp, but Terrell countered and hit a huge cutter off the ramp to the floor. ODB counted both women out, but Taryn was able to make it to her feet before the count of 10 to win this contest. The Slammiversary match elevated Taryn to eventual Knockout Championship gold and proved why Gail Kim was one of the best in the world.

