Ranking the Ultimate X Match participants at Slammiversary

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 will mark the return of the most iconic stipulation in the history of the company, the Ultimate X Match. The marquee match type of the X-Division has been a consistent showstealer throughout the years and seems like a great contest to have on a night that celebrates the company's history.

The Ultimate X Match has been a stage for many star-making performances for the best of the X-Division. Whether it be Chris Sabin, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian or AJ Styles, the highlight reel has been filled with these legends putting their bodies on the line in the high wire, acrobatic warzone.

With the X-Division Championship hanging above the ring, the men involved must be willing to risk it all in a bid to walk out with the gold. The six wrestlers that will do battle at the pay-per-view all have their own abilities that make them favorites in many eyes. In this article, let's rank the six participants in the Ultimate X Match at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary.

#6 Rohit Raju - Ultimate X Match

Heading into the Ultimate X Match at Slammiversary, Rohit Raju has reunited with his former partner Shera and formed an alliance with Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. The four men have caused havoc for their opponents in the matchup and look to gain any advantage they can before the pay-per-view.

Rohit Raju has to be one of the biggest opportunists on the IMPACT Wrestling roster. In the past, he has used Chris Bey to get a shot at the X-Division Championship and capitalized on that opportunity to become champion. His run with the title featured him using anything he could to retain his gold.

The Defeat Rohit Challenge became a staple of his reign and highlighted his evasiveness on multiple occasions. After losing the X-Division Championship to TJP as Manik, Raju tried many times to regain the title, but he has fallen short ahead of his latest chance in the Ultimate X Match. He will need to use his previous experience as a champion in this high risk encounter.

With the alliance with Ace Austin, his odds of winning do increase. If the two men can stay on the same page, they can take out their opposition and leave it down to them to fight to retrieve the championship in the middle of Ultimate X. However, history tells fans that these two rule breakers will not be able to co-exist long. That is the reason Rohit Raju is viewed as least likely to win at Slammiversary.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush